21 months in prison for elderly man who abused 7-year-old son, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A man who was sent to jail in 2013 for abusing an 11-year-old boy did not learn his lesson and committed a similar offense against another child after serving his sentence.
The disobedient offender Tok Chon Chey, now 74, was working as a gardener in a building in eastern Singapore when he targeted a seven-year-old boy in March 2019.
At the time of the violations, the child was living in the wife with his father.
The elderly man from Singapore was sentenced on Tuesday (May 4) to one year and nine months in prison after he pleaded guilty to child molestation.
Tok also admitted that he had made the boy commit a sexual act against him.
Details about the victim and the building could not be disclosed due to a gag order to protect his identity.
Tok had known the victim for at least two years before committing the offenses and they would exchange greetings when they met.
On March 21, 2019, he discovered the victim and offered him $ 2 to buy an ice cream.
Tok also told the boy to meet him at a barbecue pit inside the property two days later.
The boy refused the offer and did not receive the money, the court heard.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai said Tok saw the boy again around 10.30am on March 23, 2019 and asked him to come.
Tok then held the baby and placed him on his lap.
The pair were talking when the old man suddenly kissed the boy’s lips.
One of the boy’s neighbors was walking nearby when she saw Tokin performing the act.
The DPP said: “She continued walking towards the exit and exit of the building, but later decided to walk back while feeling worried about what she saw.”
Meanwhile, Tok told the boy to stand up. He then touched the baby’s private parts with his hand.
He also told the boy to perform a sexual act on him and the child obeyed.
When the woman finally reached the couple, she saw the boy performing the act on Tok.
DPP Lai told the court: “The witness immediately approached them and asked the accused if he thought what he was doing was right. At this point, the victim … walked where the witness was and stood behind her.
“The accused started begging the witness not to report the case.”
Ignoring Tok’s prayers, the 45-year-old woman took the child to the building’s guard house and the matter was reported to a security guard.
The boy’s parents were contacted and his father alerted police around 11am that day.
For abusing a child under 14, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined or flogged.
Tok cannot be crossed as it is over 50 years old.
