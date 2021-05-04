Indian coders are working around the CoWIN app to help people collect elusive vaccine sites

Cowie the app does not let you know when a COVID vaccine site becomes available, but these Indian coders have found a way out.

Coders in India are growing by creating websites and scripts to help send alerts to people about the time a vaccination site becomes available in their area.

Not only are COVID-19 vaccines in short supply, but appointments for those between the ages of 18 and 45 are also scarce. However, coders in India are coming to the rescue.

For example, the engineering manager at PhonePe,

Debarko De, has posted a script on the GitHub code waiting platform to help people in Bangalore looking for dating slots.

Agra-based software developer Amit Agarwal has created a

COVID-19 vaccine tracker, built with Google Sheets, so people can receive email alerts whenever an appointment for a certain age group is opened within a certain code.





Many are wondering if such an attempt is legal or not. But many more are questioning why the CoWIN platform – the main portal offered by the government to register for a vaccine, find a specific place and get your certificate – does not already have this functionality.

Ravi Srinivasan, chief executive at the ed-tech platform Space Space, told Business Insider that the Agarwal scenario could be used to search vaccination centers and appointments outside Bangalore, too, simply by changing the pin code. “The public API simply lets you see which slots are available by district, age, etc. But it does not allow you to register. To make an appointment, you need a protected API, ”he said.

Coders are closing holes in the CoWIN platform

Another programmer, Berty Thomas, came up with a complete website called

sub45.in for those between the ages of 18 and 45, looking to get their first stroke. The site is a bit slow to load, but once you are inside, all you have to do is select your state and region to see the availability of the meeting.

He also created numerous groups in

Telegram for those who wish to receive alerts for their respective districts. The list is not exhaustive, but covers most major metropolitan areas across the country. And Thomas is not using the government API to do that. The API is only supplying alerts, not storing your information.

Sites similar to

getjab.in AND

gjenlot.in are also doing the same.

And, the reason they are being allowed to stay around is because users still have to login to the CoWIN platform to register. This part of the process cannot be done from the outside. This is important because here the government sets the boundary between what is allowed and what is not allowed to be done with its APIs.

What is an API?

An application programming interface, or API, is essentially a bridge between two applications. Like the waiter who takes your order, ensures that it passes to the chef and then brings you your final meal.

In the case of searching for CoWIN dating slots, you are placing your request on a web page and that web site then transmits it to the API, as the restaurant client. The API then checks with the CoWIN portal – or chef – before telling you the availability of the slots.

The Indian government opened CoWIN APIs to allow third party access, on April 28th. They can be found on the government website API Setu which contains certification, metadata, beneficiary registration, vaccination appointment and certification APIs.

With these APIs, third party users can have information such as vaccination centers, list of districts, vaccination appointments among others.

There are two types of APIs – public and protected. Using public APIs is not a problem and they are free on the government website. To use protected APIs, on the other hand, the government needs an organization to decide on a particular approval, which is a whole bureaucracy to be cut.

There is still no data capture policy for third party access

Last month, an organization called Project Step One created a bot on WhatsApp that would allow people to sign up for the vaccine. It underestimates the requirement to access the official website or to use the CoWIN application. But it was shut down by the government for being a ‘

false‘service.

We have stopped vaccinating our # COVID19 #WhatsApp chatbot after receiving a call from @MoHFW_INDIA. The bot was a… https://t.co/ViOhPK0bzY – StepOne (@Projectstepone) 1618464893000

The main concern about the service provided by Step One, a nonprofit organization, was the potential risk posed by privacy issues. In order to book an appointment, or even sign up, users need to share data that is personal and very sensitive in nature.

According to Step One, it does not store any of the data. It was only using open government APIs, the bot passed user data to COWIN servers and none of the data was accessed by the organization. He even provided the code for her WhatsApp bot for further examination, but to no avail.





