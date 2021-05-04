Delhi Airport sets up logistics facility dedicated to better distribution of imported aid materials





Delhi Airport on Monday said it has set up a dedicated logistics facility – Jeevoday – to ensure the rapid delivery of imported aid materials. The airport has set up a logistics facility dedicated to 3,500 square meters for the temporary storage and distribution of Covid-19 relief materials. “The facility was ordered in less than a day on April 28,” Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Group, which manages and operates Delhi Airport, said in a statement. “All Covid-19 mitigation material is brought to the warehouse ‘JEEVODAY’ after customs clearance, where they are listed and further distributed in other parts of the country by the GOI M / s Agency. HLL according to the distribution plan. Delivery is made immediately after being brought to the warehouse. “ According to the statement, in a span of only five days – April 28 – May 2, Delhi Airport handled about 25 Covid aid flights with a total value of about 300 tons of cargo, originating from various countries such as the US, UK, UAE, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Germany, Qatar, Hong Kong, China among others. “Most of the relief flights were supported by Air Force aircraft which included IL76, C-130, C-5, C-17. These flights brought over 5,500 oxygen concentrators, about 3,200 oxygen cylinders, over 9,28,000 masks, 1,36,000 Remdesivir injections, which are required in view of the large increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. “ “The treatment and delivery of medical care is continuing in an efficient manner with the support of all stakeholders.” See also: According to DIAL, dedicated teams of cargo terminal operators, clearing agents and distribution warehouse centers are assigned to ensure that the entire process of handling such relief materials is done in an expedited manner. “Delhi Airport has also ensured that landing priority is given to flights carrying Covid aid, and such aircraft are parked in cargo bays near cargo terminals, just as aircraft carrying vaccine deliveries are treated with priority.” to ensure that shipments are processed and cleared in the shortest possible time after landing. “ Currently, Delhi Airport has the largest region ‘Cargo Hub Airport of South Asia’, with two integrated cargo terminals having an annual cargo handling capacity of 1.8 million MT which is scaled to 2.3 million MT. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

