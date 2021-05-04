Dozens killed in eastern Burkina Faso attack Conflict news





The attack in the village of Kodyel in Commander province left at least 30 people dead, including children, as about 100 fighters entered with motorbikes and trucks.

At least 30 people were killed by gunmen in eastern Burkina Faso as rebels burned villagers’ homes and shot them as they tried to escape. The attack took place in the village of Kodyel in Komandjari province on Monday near the border with Niger, government official Labidi Ouoba told the Associated Press news agency by telephone after fleeing the attack. Rebel fighters surrounded the village and went from house to house setting them on fire and killing people, Ouoba said. I ran early because terrorists usually seek authority. We all pray for peace to return to our country now. We are tired, he said. Another resident, Mediempo Tandamba, who fled the attack on Monday said about 100 fighters entered the city on motorcycles and trucks. Four of his brothers’ children were killed. We are very scared here today, Tandamba said. The attack comes exactly a week after two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservative were killed and a Burkinabe soldier disappeared when their illegal anti-hunting patrol was ambushed by rebels in the same region. On the same day last week, 18 people were killed in the village of Yattakou in the Sahel region. Burkina Faso’s unarmed army has fought to curb the spread of al-Qaeda-linked violence and ISIL (ISIS) who have killed thousands and displaced more than a million people. Last year the government sought the help of volunteer militias to help the military but they have suffered retaliation from rebels attacking them and the communities they help. The rebels killed civilians Monday because the village provided fighters for the volunteer program, said Heni Nsaibia, an analyst with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Armed groups have fueled religious and ethnic tensions between farmers and livestock communities in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to increase recruitment among marginalized communities. The escalation of violence in the wider Sahel region has led to one of the sharpest humanitarian crises in the world, UN agencies said last week. Twenty-nine million people in the Sahel region need help and protection the highest of all time and five million more than last year, they said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos