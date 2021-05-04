Iran says it wants peace with Saudi Arabia, but sends Houthi drones instead

What is Iran’s strategy now that discussions about a warming of Iran-Saudi Arabia relations have become well known? First, it is interesting that while the Turkish regime has claimed that it wants reconciliation with Riyadh and Cairo, the real substantive discussion may include Riyadh and Tehran. This is because Turkey could be more of a threat to Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in the region, while Iran is an antagonist that can be appeased by discussions. Second, what is important to know is that Iran has accepted discussions with Saudi Arabia. But at the same time the Iranian media boasts of more Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif even met with the Houthis. He is on a regional “Ramadan trip” to countries to increase support for Iran. His other apparent goal is to make Iran push for stability and a kind of “Pax Iran” in the region. Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has illustrated Iran’s interest in a new era of interaction and cooperation. These discussions, at first more secret, go after months, at least in January. They coincide with the inauguration of US President Joe Biden. After Trump ousted him, Turkey and Saudi Arabia realized that things would change in the region. For Riyadh this means concern that the US will not be so supportive. There is a similar problem for Turkey. Iran’s Khatibzadeh was asked about Saudi ties this week. “Changing the tone and discourse will help reduce tensions, but will not lead to a serious practical outcome until the behavior changes,” he said. “We have always been ready for talks at any level and in any form with our neighbors, including Saudi Arabia,” the Iranians say. They talk about how serious they are. Khatibzadeh continued: “We think that the countries of the region and the nations of the two countries will see the result of such talks, which are more peace, stability and progress. …. Undoubtedly, both countries have no doubts about this. “. At the same time, Iran’s foreign ministry was talking about stability, Iran Tasnim news reported that Iran-backed Houthis had launched drones at the Najran and King Khalid military bases in Saudi Arabia. Houthi drone attacks have also increased since the new administration came to office. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, who control a third of the country, have launched an offensive against Marib. Saudi Arabia has been dealing with drone and ballistic missile attacks for years. However, the question for Riyadh is whether US support will continue. Riyadh may have calculated that discussions with Iran could reduce Houthi attacks. This is a tacit admission that Iran’s IRGC could control Houthi’s decision to target Saudi Arabia. It seems coordinated because back in 2019 a series of escalating attacks on Iran, including a notable attack by Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and an attack on Shaybah, and then Abqaiq from Iran, showed that the IRGC was coordinating with the Houthis in Yemen and the PMU in Iraq against Riyadh. From Riyadh’s point of view this is a great threat. It has tried to mend ties with Iraq over the past four years and has achieved some success on that front. Of course, this matters because Saudi Arabia in 1990 was threatened by the aggressive Iraq of Saddam Hussein. After Iraq was crushed by the US-led coalition, it became a weakened state, more incapable of threatening its neighbors. Iraq is now partly occupied by Iranian-backed militias. For Riyadh this turn of events is not beneficial, the weakening of Saddam may have been necessary, but the return of Iraq to a line of the Iranian front is a major threat. Iran’s presence in Yemen is another threat. Securing some sort of deal with Iran to reduce tensions in Iraq and Yemen, as well as banning another Abqaiq, is in Saudi Arabia’s interest, especially in the absence of a clear US commitment. These are after the shocks of American policy as well as Iran’s aggression and changes in the region. In a way these changes have brought Saudi Arabia and Israel closer together since 2015. But Riyadh needs to balance it with realpolitik as well. Of interest here is not only the face of Iran, where he talks about stability with Riyadh but tells the Houthis to stop drone strikes on Saudi Arabia; Turkey also sees a changing region. During the Trump years, Turkey used its DC lobbyists to take over white control from Washington to destroy not only freedoms at home, but to launch the ethnic cleansing of Afrin and Tel Abyad in Syria and export mercenaries to Libya. and Azerbaijan. Now Turkey knows that white DC control is over. Washington has recognized the Armenian Genocide, a symbolic stance of the endless threats of authoritarian Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

