Salary Gaps for International School Leaders





Blog by Kate Taverner. Data analysis and methodology by Alejandra Neyra. The salary gap between male and female principals of international schools is $ 8,500. The pay gap between those school leaders who identify as white and non-white is $ 17,000. The pay gap between local and international employment is $ 33,000. These are three of the pay gaps we have identified in the CIS School Principals Salary and Benefits Report for 2020. Every year, we ‘get the pulse’ of our community regarding the salaries and benefits of international school leaders in it all the world. The 2020 report was generated from information provided by more than 250 school leaders throughout our global membership, as well as schools from CIS partner associations including AASSA, COBIS, BSME and EARCOS. The report presents a valid annual indicator of any movement from year to year when it comes to wages and benefits over a number of variables. Our variables include level of education, years of experience, experience as a leader, length of role, gender, ethnicity and contract category (international vs. local employment). As you read the variables, do you have in mind a set of assumptions about what the data would tell you? See how they match the findings below. Here are three more things we learned from the data wealth in the 2020 report: Men earn more than women. The average annual net salary for men is 131 thousand dollars and 116 thousand dollars for women. 69% of school leaders who participated in this survey are male. School leaders who identify as non-white earn on average less. This pay gap is consistent at all levels of leadership experience. Managers who are employed internationally (rather than locally, regardless of whether they are locally or locally) and have Bachelor and Master degrees have higher average salaries than locally employed graduates with the same degrees. There is little difference between international and local employment with doctoral degrees. CIS members! Immerse yourself in the data with us during a two-part series of webinars IN Part 1 (May 5) of a two-part series of webinars, we review ‘what’ data from a 2020 survey showed us about the pay gaps and benefits of international school leaders in terms of gender, ethnicity and source of employment (domestic vs international). We then explore ‘how’ international school leaders can use the data in Part 2 (May 19) to form more equal reward packages in their school communities. We invite executives, directors and board members to Part 1 and we extend the invitation to Part 2 to chairpersons, deputies, directors, division leaders, those interested in leadership positions as we explore ways to use the data when negotiating pay and benefits. CIS school members can be identified on the CIS Community portal for more information about our research and sign up for webinars exploring payroll data with panelists from the school’s international community.

