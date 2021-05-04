The deadline for Netanyahu to build a new government in Israel is approaching

One of the key figures Netanyahu should have is former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett of the right-wing Yamina party.

Bennett appears to have turned down an offer from Netanyahu to change the Premiership on Monday, even though the offer included Bennett going first in rotation.

But even if he changes his mind during the day, it would not be enough for Netanyahu to enjoy a majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

For that to happen, the Israeli leader must either win over two other lawmakers from the parties currently promised to oppose him, or somehow find a way for his allies in the far-right Zionist Fionan Party to accept the union. with a government to be backed by the United Arab Emirates, an Islamic party led by Mansour Abbas, something they have so far ruled out.