The deadline for Netanyahu to build a new government in Israel is approaching

One of the key figures Netanyahu should have is former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett of the right-wing Yamina party.
Bennett appears to have turned down an offer from Netanyahu to change the Premiership on Monday, even though the offer included Bennett going first in rotation.
But even if he changes his mind during the day, it would not be enough for Netanyahu to enjoy a majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
For that to happen, the Israeli leader must either win over two other lawmakers from the parties currently promised to oppose him, or somehow find a way for his allies in the far-right Zionist Fionan Party to accept the union. with a government to be backed by the United Arab Emirates, an Islamic party led by Mansour Abbas, something they have so far ruled out.
If there is no progress by midnight (5pm ET) Netanyahu could ask President Reuven Rivlin for another two weeks for negotiations.
While it is common for the President to make such a request, Rivlin has shown his frustration with the procedures since the March 23 poll – the country’s fourth election in two years – so the Prime Minister will know he cannot take such an extension to give
Instead, Rivlin may decide to ask Yair Lapid to try to form a government.
Lapid’s central party, Yesh Atid, came in second after Netanyahu’s Likud in the election, and the former TV news anchor has been struggling for the past four weeks trying to rally his coalition of allies.
Like Netanyahu, Lapid has also offered Bennett the opportunity to be the first to take over the next prime minister, who will lead a government made up of a broad group of parties from the far right to the left.
