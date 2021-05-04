How to manage osteoporosis in hematological stem cell transplant recipients





The Summary and Algorithm of the Bone Cancer and Diseases Working Group outlines the key recommendations for maintaining bone health in patients with HSCT: includes guidelines for evaluating, managing, and treating bone, as well as dietary and lifestyle recommendations.

Impaired bone health is among the most important long-term consequences of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), a common therapy for patients with malignant and non-malignant hematological diseases. To address this serious problem, the Working Group of the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) on Cancer and Bone Diseases has published a Executive Summary of his review of the authoritarian level of art. The review described the key factors affecting bone health in patients with HSCT and provided expert guidance on monitoring, evaluating, and treating bone loss in these patients. Published in the Journal of Bone Oncology, the Executive Summary now provides a useful management algorithm and summarized key guidelines based on the opinion of the Working Group expert. Professor Ren Rizzoli, Chairman of the IOF Cancer and Bone Working Group and Professor Emeritus of Medicine at the University Hospitals of Geneva, Switzerland, stated: This concise review aims to encourage and assist hematologists and oncologists in addressing osteoporosis and preventing fractures in their hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients. The checklist includes examination of bone mineral density, assessment of clinical risk factors, and general measures of dietary and physical activity, with appropriate application of osteoporosis pharmacotherapy to those found to be at increased risk of fractures. . Professor Nicholas Harvey, Chairman of the IOF Scientific Advisory Committee and Professor of Rheumatology and Clinical Epidemiology at the MRC Medical Epidemiology Unit, University of Southampton, UK added: Unfortunately, many hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients are not being monitored and treated for bone fragility, despite the fact that poor bone health is an important co-ordinator after HSCT. Therefore, we urge all physicians caring for HSCT recipients to take steps to protect their patients for long-term bone health. It is important to keep in mind that fragility fractures can be severely debilitating, resulting in loss of physical independence and quality of life. ### Further reading: Kendler, D., Body, J., Brandi, M. et al. , Management of osteoporosis in hematological stem cell transplant recipients: Executive summary, Journal of Bone Oncology, Vol. 28, 2021, 100361, ISSN 2212-1374, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbo.2021.100361.

Kendler, D., Body, J., Brandi, M. et al. Bone management in the hematological stem cell transplant recipientf. Osteoporos Int 29, 25972610 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00198-018-4669-4 About IOF

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is the largest non-governmental organization in the world dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related musculoskeletal diseases. IOF members, including research committees, as well as more than 260 patient, medical, and research societies in 102 countries, work together to make fracture prevention and healthy mobility a worldwide health care priority. http://www.iofbonehealth.org http://www.facebook.com/ @iofbonehealth

