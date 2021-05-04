With a ‘crown’, Denmark moves forward to the COVID-19 exit





Denmark on Tuesday announced new steps in its COVID strategy to reopen society, with the spread of the virus considered under control and its use of a “corona pass” certificate. Cinemas and theaters were already reopened on Thursday and gyms and fitness centers have now been added to the list. Bars, cafes and restaurants, which have already reopened, will no longer require reservations. However, as in restaurants and hairdressers, all customers must present a “corona pass” certificate confirming that they have either tested negative in the last 72 hours, have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19. Students in lower secondary schools will also return to their classrooms, joining elementary and upper secondary school students who have already resumed classroom teaching. Under the plan negotiated late Monday in parliament, outdoor events will be allowed to welcome 2,000 people as of May 21, university students will return to part-time classes, and the limit for private meetings will be raised to 50 people within and 100 out. For the European Football Championship in June and July when Copenhagen will host four matches, the government will allow 16,000 fans to take part in each match. However, the Roskilde music festival, which usually draws crowds of more than 130,000, was allowed to host only 2,000 spectators and then canceled the event for the second year in a row. Target closures From August 1, 5,000 people will be allowed at outdoor events. The exit plan may be subject to local changes, such as targeted closures if the virus starts to spread more quickly again. “While the epidemiological situation in Denmark is stable, we note that many other countries are in the middle of a third wave and new closures, which we strongly hope to avoid,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in a statement. . The Scandinavian country of 5.8 million has seen the number of cases drop to a quarter of what it was in December, when the country entered a partial stalemate with the closure of non-core schools and businesses. The vaccination campaign in Denmark, which has been slowed by its decision not to use AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for rare but serious side effects, is expected to be completed by the end of August. So far, 11.5% of Danes have been fully vaccinated and 23.4% have received the first dose. Independent journalism costs a lot. Support the Malta Times for the price of a coffee. Support us







