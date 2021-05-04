India’s COVID-19 crisis could hit us





The crisis in India may be on the other side of the world, but its ripple effects can be felt here.

WASHINGTON As COVID-19 infections fall in the United States, they continue to rise high in India. The country is experiencing a second deadly wave of the virus that has up to 300,000 people testing positive for COVID-19 per day. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that a health crisis on one side of the world can still have a major impact on the US What is happening in India and how can it affect the world? A highly contagious variant combined with a lack of vaccinations is leading to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an epidemiologist from Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Matthew Frieman, an immunologist from the University of Maryland. The COVID-19 situation in India is the worst in the world right now. The country has on average more than 300,000 new COVID-19 infections per day. A number that is significantly higher than the peak for the United States. What we are finding in India now is that there is a variant that is spreading there rapidly, explained Dr. Frieman. [Combine that with] an inability to vaccinate most of their population, indeed only about 9% or 10% of the population is fully vaccinated, said Dr. Adalja. Our experts explained that every infection in India offers an opportunity for the virus to transform or create a variant. These variants that experts have seen can spread more quickly, or even avoid certain levels of immunization. The concern is that as their peaks in India, Europe, South Africa or South America, we see these growing chances for these variants to spread rapidly around the world, and even to the United States, said Dr. Frieman. Another problem, according to Dr. Adalja, is India is also one of the leading exporters of COVID-19 vaccines to the world. Part of the plans to vaccinate the world depend on India’s ability to export the vaccines they produced there, said Dr. Adalja. Now, all their resources are being directed towards their internal population. WUSA9 is now active Roku TV and Amazon Fire. Download live news and video apps today upon request. Download the WUSA9 app to get the latest news, weather and important stories at your fingertips. Subscribe to Get Up DC Newspaper: Your forecast. Your journey. Your news

