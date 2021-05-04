Essential Guide – POLITICO

International
Britain heads to vote Thursday on a series of local and national elections that will shed light on major breakthrough lines across UK politics.
At stake is everything from the drive for Scottish independence to the crisis-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ability to hold on to the electoral coalition that included him in power in 2019. Labor leader Keir Starmer, in office for just one year, faces the first real evidence amid murmurs about his performance as leaders like London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford will reveal what voters really did to their responses to COVID-19.
An unprecedented number of more than 5,000 countries are in search across the UK after a host of elections were postponed last year amid the pandemic. The electoral power of Johnson and the Starmers will be put to the test with seats on the 143 English councils in the game, as well as an additional Westminster election in which Labor will try to hang out at Hartlepool’s north-east English headquarters.
Perhaps even more significant are the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament on the ballot, as the Scottish National Party tries to rally another majority that will argue giving it the mandate to hold a new referendum on Scottish independence starting a major showdown. with Johnson. Adding to the drama, former SNP leader Alex Salmond poses big with his pro-independence independent party.
If that was not enough, voters will also decide on 60 seats in the Welsh Assembly; 25 seats in the London Assembly; 39 work of police and crime commissioners; and 13 directly elected mayors, including London.
How to view Thursday’s Super election in the UK as a professional
Voting opens at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 6, and closes at 10 p.m. The coronavirus and the number of votes taking place across the country means that the counting process and the results will be very bizarre. Some races aim to declare overnight in the small hours, but most will not start counting until Friday.
Scotland and Wales: battle lines
How the Scottish National Party became the only show in town
Excluding a major concern, the pro-independence party will win a lot. How, then, did they get so far ahead? Don’t miss Jack Blanchard’s special Westminster Insider podcast with the main players.
Labyrinth of division under the Scottish War of Independence
The debate over the future of Scotland is more complex than a simple Yes or No with a lot of fighting.
The Boris Johnsons Love project plans to save the union
UK secretaries for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland what it will take to keep things from falling apart.
Alex Salmond for Prince Philip, Scottish independence and Eurovision
Fresh from the start of his party, the former Scottish first minister is hoping for another political concern.
Scotland’s dangerous path to a new independence vote
Even after an election victory this week, the SNP would still struggle to hold a new referendum.
Scots offensive EU headscarf
There is always a Brexit angle. Scottish politicians are not only engaged in a frantic race for votes at home, but are also waging a long-term battle to win friends in Brussels.
Other new parties trying to change the game in Scotland
A ragtag collection of initial pro-union parties is also vying to make an impact on the independence debate.
Coronavirus raises stakes in Welsh elections
Welshman Senedd has fought for legitimacy, but the pandemic has demonstrated the depth of powers given by devolution.
The Battle for the Red Wall of England
Tories in the UK aim to remove the red wall in the main election test for Boris Johnson
A Tory victory in the Hartlepool by-elections would be a disaster for the opposition Labor party, which has held the seat since 1974.
Keir Starmer deals with Everest Labs
Labor MPs in the UK believe their leader should move from credible opposition to the incumbent prime minister.
Boris Johnson stands at sea in a whirlwind of scandal
Johnson goes to the polls amid a host of controversies. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has a history of deeply offensive remarks, but he has remained a political winner.
The wrong steps of Coronavirus reveal the dependence on the optimism of Boris Johnsons
Johnsons’s treatment of COVID will seem overwhelming, but the pandemic has not paid much attention to his determination to hope for the best.
Assessment of the Approval of the Prime Minister BORIS JOHNSON
For more survey data from all over Europe visit POLITICS Survey Survey.
