Essential Guide – POLITICO

Britain heads to vote Thursday on a series of local and national elections that will shed light on major breakthrough lines across UK politics.

At stake is everything from the drive for Scottish independence to the crisis-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ability to hold on to the electoral coalition that included him in power in 2019. Labor leader Keir Starmer, in office for just one year, faces the first real evidence amid murmurs about his performance as leaders like London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford will reveal what voters really did to their responses to COVID-19.

An unprecedented number of more than 5,000 countries are in search across the UK after a host of elections were postponed last year amid the pandemic. The electoral power of Johnson and the Starmers will be put to the test with seats on the 143 English councils in the game, as well as an additional Westminster election in which Labor will try to hang out at Hartlepool’s north-east English headquarters.

Perhaps even more significant are the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament on the ballot, as the Scottish National Party tries to rally another majority that will argue giving it the mandate to hold a new referendum on Scottish independence starting a major showdown. with Johnson. Adding to the drama, former SNP leader Alex Salmond poses big with his pro-independence independent party.

If that was not enough, voters will also decide on 60 seats in the Welsh Assembly; 25 seats in the London Assembly; 39 work of police and crime commissioners; and 13 directly elected mayors, including London.

