Chinas COVID vaccines are becoming global, but questions remain







Students are inoculated at a mass vaccination center at Peking University in Beijing.Credit: VCG through Getty

The World Health Organization (WHO) is considering approving two Chinas COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, potentially opening the door to widespread distribution in lower-income countries through the COVID-19 Global Access Vaccines (COVAX) initiative.

A successful outcome in the coming weeks could boost global confidence in these vaccines, scientists say. China’s five different vaccines have not been widely used in rich countries, but are already holding immunization campaigns in the global south.

There is a huge demand for Chinese vaccines, says Firdausi Qadri, an immunologist at the International Center for Diarrheal Disease Research in Bangladesh.

One of the two vaccines under consideration was made in Beijing by Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm. The other, called CoronaVac, is manufactured by the private company Sinovac, also based in Beijing. If listed, they will join the five COVID-19 vaccines already authorized by the WHO, but will be the first to use the inactivated virus and the only ones not widely used in Western countries.

The Sinopharm and Sinovacs vaccines make up the bulk of the shootings given in China, which has so far inoculated 243 million people. More than 45 countries have already approved their use, but the WHO is among the first strict regulatory authorities to review the data.

It is very important to have the support of the WHO, says Rafael Araos, a physician and epidemiologist at the University of Development in Santiago, Chile. A positive response will be very good news for vaccine manufacturers and for countries that are interested in getting these vaccines.

Addressing the absence

The WHO approval process assesses the safety, efficiency and quality of production, says Qadri. Approved products can be purchased from United Nations agencies. Until that happens, it will be up to individual countries to buy the vaccines and most countries will not be able to, she adds.

Vaccines can also help address the current shortage of potential vaccines through COVAX, an initiative led by international partnerships and agencies, including the WHO, to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are evenly distributed.

COVAX has so far shipped only about 50 million of the 2 billion doses it aims to deliver globally by 2021. India intends to contribute one billion doses of its Covishield vaccine, but exports have stalled, due to the COVID-19 crisis in place. COVAX deliveries of another WHO-listed vaccine manufactured by pharmaceutical firm Pfizer have been limited and none of Johnson & Johnsons has been shipped yet. The Modernas vaccine was listed by the WHO on 30 April.

As a result, Chinese vaccines are much needed, says Gagandeep Kang, a virologist at Christian Medical College in Vellore, India, and a member of an immunization technical group advised by the WHO. The group met on April 29 to review data on the two Chinese vaccines and will soon make recommendations for their use.

Inactivated virus vaccines are usually proven to be less effective than others in use. However, they still exceed the 50% WHO efficiency threshold for emergency use approval, making them important to reduce the global shortage, argues Murat Akova, a clinical infectious disease researcher at Hacettepe University in Ankara, Turkey. . If nothing else is available, I think these vaccines are a good choice.

Distributed data

Chinese researchers were among the first to start developing vaccines against COVID-19 in early 2020, but they have not yet published the full test results. Some researchers have raised concerns that a lack of transparency may fuel vaccine reluctance, but others say data collection requires time and resources and should be available for both major candidate vaccines within a few weeks.

Chinas vaccines (see How Chinas Vaccines Compare) had to be tried elsewhere because the country did not have enough transmission to carry them out, says George Gao, who heads the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing.

So far, only information disseminated by different nations has been released on the Beijing Sinopharms vaccine, says Hilda Bastian, an independent scientist studying evidence-based medicine in Victoria, Australia (Sinopharm is producing a second inactivated virus vaccine in Wuhan). She hopes the WHO will now release detailed data.

In early December, both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain approved it making it one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be given complete clearance in each country. The approval was based on late-stage trial data, including a UAE study involving 31,000 participants. These showed that the vaccine was 86% effective in preventing COVID-19 after 2 shoots, without death among immunized individuals. Documents published after the April 29 meeting suggest that the efficiency of the combined trial in some countries was 78%.

Data on CoronaVac from clinical trials and national vaccination campaigns have also come out, with mixed results. Tests from Brazil and Turkey have revealed efficiency figures of 50.7% and 83.5% respectively. Researchers say the lower figure may be because Brazil includes mild cases of COVID-19 in its count and because there is circulation of variant P.1, which is more transmissible and may be better at avoiding immunity. Results from an analysis after mass vaccinations in Chile have reached between these numbers, at 67%.

Chinas vaccine machine

CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines are the mainstay of China’s own immunization, which aims to vaccinate 70% of its population of 1.4 billion by the end of 2021. China approved its first COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in June 2020 and began to roll the dose more widely in January.

So far, only Chinese vaccines have been listed by the country’s medicine agency, which since December has approved both Sinopharms vaccines; CoronaVac; and a fourth vaccine produced by CanSino Biologics in Tianjin, which uses an adenovirus to insert DNA encoding the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into human cells.

Last month, the Chinas medicine agency also issued the authorization for urgent use for a vaccine manufactured by Anhui Zhifei Longcom, a Hefei-based firm. It works by inserting a portion of the domain receptor protein that binds the virus receptor to human cells and is now undergoing phase III testing in Uzbekistan.

GAO says Chinese vaccines generally offer good protection, but may need later boosters to trigger stronger protection. Mixing vaccines that use different technologies or different ways of entering, such as nasal sprays, can be helpful, he adds.

Global reach

Chinas vaccines have already catalyzed immunization campaigns in more than 40 countries. The country aims to produce between three and five billion doses this year and more could come from manufacturing deals with other countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, which is making a version of the Beijing Sinopharms vaccine called Hayat- Vax.

For many countries, Chinese vaccines were the only ones available. In others like Brazil, Turkey and Chile, where tens of millions of people have been vaccinated, they make up about 80-90% of the administered doses. And researchers in these countries are beginning to see evidence of their effect in controlling the pandemic1.

Anecdotal reports suggest a low incidence of progressive infections, serious illness and death among fully vaccinated individuals in Brazil, says Esper Kallas, an infectious disease researcher at the University of So Paulo, Brazil. Since we have access to CoronaVac, we need to use it, he says. I’m not saying this will be my favorite vaccine in the future.

The WHO CoronaVac list of emergency uses would further validate its use in the countries that run it. The decision to approve it would provide confidence, Akova says.

But many questions remain about vaccines. Researchers want more data on how well they protect the elderly, children, pregnant women and immune groups. They also want to know what types of immune responses trigger strokes, how long defenses last, and how well they work against new variants. The more data we have, the better, says Kallas.