COVID-19 numbers fall in Papua New Guinea, but there are fears that many cases have been lost

For more than a year, Nurse Nellie Kamblijambi has cared for COVID-19 patients at Papua New Guinea’s largest hospital, Port Moresby General.

When cases escalated in March and April, she saw many infected colleagues and the hospital was flooded with patients.

“It was very busy,” she said.

“There were deaths every day, new admissions every day.”

Cases in PNG were dropped almost nine times in two months and more than 11,000 have been registered now, but due to low test numbers, it is assumed that many cases have been lost.

In recent weeks, hospitalization levels in Port Moresby General have stabilized.

“It fluctuates a lot, so some days it is rising and some days it is falling, so we can not say that it is still decreasing,” said Paki Molumi, the hospital’s CEO.

Nurse Nellie Kamblijambi is reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. ( ABC News: Natalie Whiting

Once it has become almost vertical, the graph of the country’s weekly COVID-19 case numbers has dropped, however, it comes with a warning that the decrease may be partly due to delays in obtaining test results from regional areas.

In a checkout tent outside Port Moresby General, one in three people are still positive.

When he visited the COVID-19 isolation ward at the hospital at 7.30 am, where the most serious cases are treated, the 18 beds were full.

Ms. Kamblijambi moved among the patients, most of whom were in the ventilator, checking their condition but also stopping to ensure comfort.

She lovingly stroked the hair of an elderly woman who looked exhausted.

More COVID-19 patients were being held in other parts of the hospital.

“We just have to create space. We can’t just move them away,” she said.

Staff at the COVID-19 ward at Port Moresby General Hospital. ( ABC News: Natalie Whiting

In recent days the hospital has relocated COVID-19 patients to a larger ward.

While Ms. Kamblijambi was checking on patients, other staff were looking for a body bag that someone had died of and had no body bags.

Lack of equipment and resources is a constant issue for medical staff in PNG, even outside of a pandemic.

The virus has put in the spotlight the already dire state of the unfinished PNG health system.

At the beginning of the pandemic it was estimated that there were 5,000 hospital beds and 500 doctors for the 9 million people of the country.

But health workers have gathered in recent weeks in an effort to build capacity.

The new field hospital helps relieve pressure

Inside the new field hospital in a sports center. ( ABC News: Natalie Whiting

A few hundred meters above the road, a new field hospital has opened on the site of an indoor sports and water center.

The Australian-funded structure is initially being used to treat mild to moderate patients, to ease the burden of General Port Moresby.

St John Ambulance PNG is running the structure. CEO Matt Cannon said they had been slowly increasing the number of patients they are receiving from Port Moresby General.

Thirty patients were inside when 7.30 visited.

“We have the capacity of the bed to scale it up to 270 patients, if required, but that will require more nursing and medical staff,” Mr Cannon said.

Many mild PNG patients are being allowed to do isolation at home.

Manfred Emmerling from The Johanniter and Matt Cannonspeakto a patient inside the new field hospital. ( ABC News: Natalie Whiting

The center has also been set up to handle more serious cases, if needed.

“This has given us some stability, if we see a steady increase or even a deterioration of the situation here at PNG,” he said.

PNG health system in a 'permanent state of disaster' There are no athletes at the Rita Flynn Sports Complex in Port Moresby. Instead, the people who are now gathered at this facility are either outside waiting to have a coronavirus test or inside being treated for the virus.

Another temporary COVID hospital that had been operating in Port Moresby has closed and its remaining patients have been relocated here.

Mr Cannon was checked in with nurses on duty who told him a patient, a woman who is five months pregnant, was being transferred to Port Moresby General after her condition had deteriorated.

“She coughed blood twice today, so this is our concern,” the nurse explained.

At the moment, the local staff is being assisted by an emergency medical team from a German humanitarian organization, The Johanniter, but the team is approaching the end of their period and will go home within days.

“We are not seeing as many hospitalizations as we would expect to see in other countries that have had similar increases,” Mr Cannon said.

“So this is giving us some rest at the moment, but there is still concern and there is still a need to prepare.

“We just do not know the trajectory of this virus in PNG.”

Further possible increase in PNG

AUSMAT and local staff inside the new triage tents. ( ABC News: Natalie Whiting

COVID-19 has now been discovered in every province of Papua New Guinea and the Prime Minister has said there is “unbridled community broadcasting” in parts of the country, but he says the current workload is “manageable”.

The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the sharp rise in cases was a concern.

“The WHO is very concerned about the potential for a much larger epidemic [in Papua New Guinea], “he said.

Twenty health workers from Australia are working in Port Moresby as part of an emergency medical team, known as an AUSMAT team.

Mark Little is leading the team and said things were “much better” in the capital than a month ago.

“The numbers have stabilized and come down as they have fallen it is difficult [to know]because it is difficult to plan data correctly here, but our understanding is certainly that the situation is much more stable than it was when we first came, “he said.

“Having said that, they are still taking cases every day and this hospital is seeing people dying every day, at least one death a day.

“So they are not at all out of the woods and there is still a long way to go.”

Port Moresby General Hospital is trying to get its non-COVID services back. ( ABC News: Natalie Whiting

There is a risk of other waves, especially outside the capital, where there are even fewer health resources.

Some provinces are still experiencing major delays in testing humans and say it is difficult to know how bad the spread is.

The AUSMAT team was created to provide support for growth and is scheduled to return home within days.

“I think it is very possible that there will be rapid growth, but my personal opinion is that there will be growth in the provinces, there will be growth in one province or another province, and the answer will really depend on it. THAT [PNG]asks and what the Australian government offers, to decide what to do in the future, “said Dr Little.

A medical emergency team from the UK is expected to arrive soon and a team from America is currently working on Mount Hagen.

The AUSMAT team has helped set up a triage system outside Port Moresby General Hospital to better protect staff inside and allow them to focus on other issues.

Most services had to be reduced or stopped when the COVID crackdown and their operation was again a focus for CEO MD Molumi.

“TB [tuberculosis] “It ‘s still there, malaria is still there, heart disease, kidney disease is still there,” he said.

“If we do not provide those services, we are creating another co-morbidity for the virus to attack.

“So we have to go back to providing these services.”

The focus shifts to vaccinations and oxygen supplies

“Of all the treatments, oxygen is the life-saving medicine,” said Dr. Mark Little. ( ABC News: Natalie Whiting

A national distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has now begun in PNG, after it was officially launched by the Prime Minister today.

The country has received more than 130,000 doses of AstraZeneca, under the global COVAX structure, which are now distributed throughout the country.

The spread targets 3 percent of the population identified as front-line workers.

But vaccine supply is just the beginning. People need to be persuaded to get them.

Less than half of the 8,000 emergency supplies provided by Australia have been administered so far in the capital Port Moresby. Some local businesses are now being invited to vaccinate their staff.

Seventy percent of physicians from Port Moresby General have had strokes and less than 10 percent of nurses have opted.

So far, Nellie Kamblijambi has not understood it.

COVID-19 isolation ward at Port Moresby General Hospital. ( ABC News: Natalie Whiting

“After reading, I went online, I saw all this from YouTube, again I’m not convinced to get the vaccine,” she said.

“Maybe later. I will see first how the people who were vaccinated first, how they go and then I will decide from there.”

There has also been a focus on ensuring that there is plenty of oxygen in health facilities across the country.

“Of all the treatments, oxygen is the life-saving medicine and India is the classic example,” Dr Little said.

AUSMAT has helped develop an oxygen strategy for the provinces, with a focus on getting it there “on time”.

“There certainly enough production, AUSMAT believes. The system is the distribution system for which we have worked and a map has been made of where the oxygen cylinders are, where the concentrators are, “said Dr. Little.

“There has been a huge push to move a large number of oxygen concentrators to the provinces and the WHO is looking to bring in oxygen plants, oxygen generating plants, to support the country as well.”