What can we learn from a nightmare experience in Cape Town with the will and wealth of his fathers?

A recent article in a Cape Town has the experience of nightmare while the property of his adopted fathers was being administered and the challenges he went through regarding his legacy sparked a number of comments and responses from readers with similar experiences.

Some of the comments on Facebook include: distrust of service providers; what to expect when a fortune of your loved ones is administered; whom to appoint as Executor; and liquidity (cash) challenges within the asset.

But what stands out clearly as the most important thing you need to do is draft and finalize your will.

Many people do not even perform this important task, and the catastrophe they leave for their dependents can be devastating, both financially and emotionally, says Wills and Estates, Capital Legacy.

In the above case, the boy was not actually legally adopted. The fact that there was a Will in the country and he was named as the sole beneficiary, despite not being a relative, is very important. If there was no Will in place, he would not have the legal status to have a claim on the property, says Alex Simeonides, CEO of Capital Legacy.

There are many people in South Africa who care for others who may not be their relatives as defined in the Mediation Succession Act. To this end, if you want someone to be the beneficiary of your property, especially if he has no direct connection with you, you should explicitly mention them in your Will as the beneficiary, he advises.

Simeonides shares some of the reasons why you should draft a Will:

1. Why Draw a Will?

* Guardians of your minor children: When you have minor children (children under the age of 18), you have the opportunity in your Will to indicate who you want your child / young guardians to be if both parents need to pass away.

* Inheritance of minor children: If you die while your child is still a minor, they cannot directly receive the inheritance you allow them. Someone else has to take custody of the inheritance to administer it until the child grows old and manages their finances. When no provision is made for a testamentary will through instructions in the Will, the inheritance is either paid into the Government Trustee Fund or paid directly to the legal guardian to manage on behalf of the child. However, by making provisions for a testamentary trust in your Will, you can ensure that the inheritance for your child is placed in a financial structure that enjoys certain tax benefits and that will ensure that the inheritance you leave to your child is well managed. you yourself were managing it for them, making sure to create a positive legacy for your children.

* Who inherits what: By clearly stating in your Will what your wishes are regarding your possessions and how they should be distributed among your heirs ensures that there is no mutual fighting between your loved ones. We have had to manage scenarios when family members fight over assets and have resulted in horrific family breakdowns. It is sad to see vague intentions torn apart in a family at a time when they are still dealing with losses, says Simeonides.

* Trustees, co-executors and trustees: You should appoint a trustee, co-executors and trustees you know and trust to take seriously the responsibility of loyalty to ensure the administration of your property according to your wishes, in the best interest good of your beneficiaries and timely.

2. Who can I appoint as executor?

It may give you a sense of comfort to appoint a close friend or relative as executor, but when the time comes for them to manage your property, it can be a massive burden for them, especially as it can last from six months to 3 years to finalize your estate.

When it comes to the administration of Assets, the Master of the High Court will either provide a Letter of Authority (if the value of the asset is below R 250000) or an Executive Letter (for an asset valued above R 250000). But something to note is that all the administration of assets is done under the authority of the Master of the Supreme Court and must be carried out in accordance with the various legislations that may be applicable.

If you were to nominate a family member or friend who has no technical knowledge, then it is important to note that if your property is valued above R 250,000, the High Court Master is likely to insist that they appoint a professional to help them with the administration and then the burden falls on finding an executor.

You can save your loved one the burden of finding and choosing a pressure executor by simply assigning one to your Will and then appointing your family member or friend as a co-executor if you still want to do so. Through this approach you ensure that your family member or friend will not have to carry the burden of administration on their own, Simeonides recommends.

3. What happens when there is property to be inherited?

When property is part of assets within a property, it must be transferred regardless of whether the property is in the names of both peoples and one is still alive. This transfer of property causes transfer costs based on the market value of the property, the costs of the transfer lawyer, the payment of rates and taxes for 3-4 months, the clearance certificates and the receipt of the bond figures, etc.

When an executor decides to sell a property, he / she must do so with the approval of the Master and according to the Law on Asset Administration and at fair market value, in the interest of ensuring that there is liquidity within the property.

4. What does liquidity (or lack thereof) in a property mean?

Simply put, liquidity in a property means access to money to pay off debts and costs associated with the termination of the property.

Regardless of how much property you may have on your property, or its value, if your property does not have cash access to pay for legal fees, taxes, transfer costs, debts and other expenses, the executor is authorized to sell the assets. to cover these costs – before the beneficiaries and heirs inherit.

We have seen many cases where people rely on their home as their main form of inheritance for their spouse or family, only to see that this plan breaks down because they did not take into account the material costs of death and the house then has to be sold to grow money, notes Simeonides.

However, not all are punishment and darkness. There are several options available to effectively take care of these costs and ensure that your family will not be left with a nightmare scenario if you die. The key is to be aware of them and make a proper wealth plan together, starting with your Will and Your Last Will.

Asset planning is much more than providing life support. You need to consider your assets, businesses, spouse, dependents, debts and taxes. These days foreign assets and investments are also becoming a major part of people’s portfolios and should be accounted for in the real estate planning process.

