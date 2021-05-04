A chronology of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital group COVID-19

SINGAPORE Tan Tock Seng Hospital Group (TTSH) is currently the largest active group COVID-19, with a total of 40 cases related to it as of Tuesday (May 4th).

On April 28, the Ministry of Health (MoH) first announced that a 46-year-old nurse working at TTSH tested positive for COVID-19. She was placed in Ward 9D and had completed her COVID-19 vaccination on 18 February.

Identified as Case62541, the nurse developed a cough, sore throat and body aches on April 27 and sought medical treatment.

Her test result came back positive for COVID-19 on the same day and she was held at the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID). The 9D ward closed on April 28, the MoH said.

Since the discovery of the first case at TTSH, the Ministry of Health has reported more cases related to the group every day, something the authorities said is expected to happen.

Here is a timeline of how the batch has unfolded so far:

April 29: TTSH CLASSROOM HAS NNT ALL CASES

MoH reports that six cases are patients in Ward 9D, while the oldest is 94 years old.

One of them, Case 62561, had the onset of symptoms before the nurse tested positive for COVID-19.

Giving a chronology of his case, the MoH said the 57-year-old then developed on April 16 but did not seek medical treatment.

Two days later, he developed more symptoms and headed to the emergency department at TTSH, where they tested negative for COVID-19 but were placed in Ward 7D.

On April 20, he was transferred to Ward 9D. He was moved to an isolation ward on April 27 after being examined by an infectious disease doctor.

In addition to the nurse, there are also two top TTSH employees, a 30-year-old male doctor and an 18-year-old female health care assistant.

Both of them are connected to Ward 9D, the doctor followed by the patients there, while the trainee was stationed there.

The trainee is asymptomatic and is detected as part of the hospital regimen while the doctor is symptomatic.

Ward 7D is the second ward under blockade.





April 30: TTSH GROUP HAS FOUR NEW CASES, 13 IN TOTAL

A 41-year-old cleaner who was placed in Ward 9D, two patients from the same ward aged 65 and 77 and a 36-year-old doctor were reported to have COVID-19 infection.

Except for the 77-year-old patient, the rest was detected as part of the proactive TTSH test.

The 77-year-old woman was released into the United Medicare Center (Toa Payoh) nursing home by Ward 9D on April 27 after being tested negative for the virus the day before.

On April 28, she was identified and isolated. She tested positive for the infection on the same day.

TTSH blocks two other neighborhoods – Neighborhood 9C and Neighborhood 10B.

May 1: TTSH GROUP HAS 3 NEW CASES, 16 TAL ALL; 88-year-old woman dies

An 88-year-old woman whose case was reported as one of the cases on April 29 dies from complications related to COVID-19. The woman had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive heart failure, stroke and hyperlipidemia.

It is the 31st fatality at COVID-19 in Singapore.

The MoH says two other patients who were in Ward 9D, aged 70 and 74, tested positive for COVID-19.

The 70-year-old man tested negative for COVID-19 on April 28 while at TTSH as part of testing staff members and patients who had been to the affected wards.

He was transferred to NCID the same day and tested positive for the virus two days later.

An 86-year-old woman, the wife of a patient in the 9D Ward, is the third issue related to the group today.

She sought medical treatment at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for an unrelated condition on April 30 and was tested after being found to have a fever. Shetested positive on the same day.

May 2: TTSH GROUP HAS 11 NEW NEW CASES, 27 IN TOTAL

One of the 11 new cases is a physiotherapist working in Ward 9D. She came out positive after being placed under quarantine.

Five cases are patients who have been discharged from Ward 9D. They were quarantined and tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are two male patients aged 79 and 84 years and three female patients aged 60, 65 and 89 years.

The other two cases are Ward 9D patients – aged 90 and 98 years.

The remaining three cases are family members who visited inpatients in the 9D Neighborhood between April 18 and April 28. They came out positive during the quarantine.

May 3: TTSH GROUP HAS EIGHT NEW CASES, 35 TOTAL

Five cases are patients, aged between 53 and 94, who were in Ward 9D.

The other three are TTSH employees – a nurse in the emergency department, a nurse in the 9D Ward and a doorman. Staff members were discovered as part of the test for all hospital staff.





May 4: TTSH GROUP HAS FIVE C NEW CASES, 40 P TOTR ALL

The MoH reports five new community cases, all related to the TTSH group.

The cases were discovered by proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff at the hospital or by their close contacts and had already been placed under quarantine, the ministry said.

Details of new cases will be released overnight.

