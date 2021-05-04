Garmin Autoland autonomous flight technology continues to attract international media and customer attention

OLATHE, Kan .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a growing number of nominations, honors and ratings for Garmin Autoland, the worlds first certified autonomous technology system of its kind. Garmin Autoland made history in 2020 when it achieved certification by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as well as certification by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Garmin Autoland was also recently selected as a finalist for the Robert J. Collier Trophy 2020 by the National Aeronautics Association (NAA), with the winner to be announced in June.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of Autolands’ first certification, it is a real honor to receive praise and admiration from so many industry-renowned industry and consumer publications, said Phil Straub, Garmin chief executive officer and managing director of aviation. The recognition gained by Garmin Autoland embodies the overall innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that Garmin is known for and reinforces our unwavering commitment to design products and technologies that make flying safer for everyone.

Part of Garmin WORKERS family of autonomous aircraft enhancement technologies, Autoland is the world’s first certified system of its kind with the ability to activate during an emergency situation to autonomously control and land an aircraft without human intervention1. In the event of an emergency, such as pilot incapacity, an onboard passenger can activate Autoland to lower the aircraft with a simple push of a dedicated button. Autoland can also be activated automatically if the system deems it necessary. Once activated, the system immediately calculates a flight path to the most convenient airport and runway while avoiding terrain and adverse weather starts an approach and automatically lowers the aircraft.

As a result of his achievements, Garmin has been recognized with numerous honors for his Autoland development, further emphasizing this important achievement in the history of aviation. These honors and appreciations include:

Aerokurier, Choice Readers Award 2020 first place in avionics

Consumer of Aviation, 2020 Gear of the year

International Aviation News (AIN), Top Flight Award 2020, Safety Contribution

Aviation Week, Grand Laureate Award 2020, Business Aviation

Aviation Week, Laureat 2020 Award, Business Aviation Safety

Quick Company, Price of world ideas for 2020 change

Finalist of the transport category



Best price for the idea of ​​changing the world in North America

Aviator Magazine, Innovation of 2020

FLYING Magazine, 2021 Editors’ Choice Award

Kansas City Technical Council, 2020 without coast price, Outstanding Contribution to Tech

Aircraft & Pilot, Editors’ Choice Award 2020

Folk Science, 2020 Best Price What’s New, Aerospace Category

Robb reports, 2020 Best Cabin Technology Best Price

In addition to international media ratings, Garmin Autoland has received ratings from customers flying with this technology today. Rob, a Garmin Autoland customer and pilot, is passionate about technology as he and his wife fly regularly with their grandchildren and family aboard the plane. In one recent interview, Rob explained why he chose Garmin Autoland: With Garmin Autoland, I fly with more confidence. It’s a reassurance to me and my family that they will be safe and that they have a good and legitimate chance of surviving an emergency situation.

Pepper Aircraft received the first Garmin Autoland FAA Type Certification at the G3000 equipped the M600 / SLS in May 2020 and then received EASA certification in April 2021. In July 2020 Daher completed its first EASA certification and Autoland’s second FAA certification in the G3000 equipped TBM 940. Cirrus Aircraft certified the first jet aircraft with Autoland in August 2020, Vision Jet equipped with Perspective Touch +. For more information about Autoland and the Garmin Autonomy family of autonomous flight technologies, visit www.garmin.com/Autonomi.

