Nine out of 40 Covid-19 cases in the TTSH group were vaccinated and had mild or asymptomatic symptoms, Singapore News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Of the 40 cases of Covid-19 in the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) group, nine who had received full doses of Covid-19 vaccinations were asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms and no one needed oxygen support. Seven of them are staff, while the other two are patients, Health Services (MoH) Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak said in an update Tuesday (May 4th). However, among the 20 individuals who were not vaccinated, seven sought oxygen therapy, Associate Professor Mac told the multi-ministry task force at the Covid-19 press conference. One of them, an 88-year-old woman who was being held in the 9D Ward, died from complications of Covid-19 last Saturday. “Based on the early phylogenetic information that is available to us, the TTSH cluster (was born) due to a viral variant, but the vaccine seems to have done relatively well against it,” said Prof Mak. Of those who had received full vaccination, they had demonstrated evidence of antibodies to the virus spike protein, which is a good response to vaccination, he added. Although the vaccine does not stop his complete infection, he noted that it protects the individual from getting a serious infection and limits further infection. Five of the cases from the TTSH group have the Indian variant B1167. The TTSH cluster has a total of 24 individuals who are either unvaccinated or have had at most one vaccine dose. “Of these, three are staff members, 14 are patients and seven are either visitors or caregivers associated with patients who would have been admitted to the hospital,” said Prof Mak. He said at least one of the individuals had received the Moderna vaccine and most had received that Pfizer. Singapore currently uses both vaccines in its vaccination. “The presence of these viral variants of concern in our local cases affirms our strategy to vaccinate all health care workers and to prioritize vaccination for older Singaporeans,” said Prof Mak. “If we had not done so, the TTSH cluster would have been significantly larger at this time, and the likelihood that that group would spiral out of control is much greater. “It’s therefore a reminder to all of us that we need to be vaccinated and protected when our time comes and we have no chance of being complacent,” he added. READ NEXT: 5-person limit for social gatherings, gyms close: What you need to know about Singapore’s new Covid-19 measures







