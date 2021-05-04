Gilligan: AP brings state, national and world news to TH readers Opinion

Some questions recently from readers made me realize that people do not necessarily understand the Telegraph Heralds relationship with The Associated Press and I thought this might make a good column theme and provide some clarity.
TH, along with thousands of other newspapers in the US and abroad, relies on the AP wireless service to provide news outside our coverage area.
AP is by far and away the most popular wire service among community newspapers like ours for several reasons. 1) Although it is a heavy monthly expense, its the most reasonable option for a comprehensive coverage from the box office results in international politics to state news. 2) For a letter like ours that has readers in three different states, it would be very difficult and expensive to find other sources to supply basic news from all three states on a daily basis.
The AP employs journalists in all 50 U.S. states and more than 100 countries around the globe. It has run as a non-profit cooperative with revenue generated by diving back into news coverage. On a typical day, the AP will provide 2,000 stories and 3,000 photos.
Our relationship with AP is symbiotic; we are among the newspapers contributing stories and photos from our coverage area to be used by other newspapers. That’s why you can occasionally see a picture of Dave Kettering in the Los Angeles Times or read a feature of Kayli Reese on the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Content from the AP is a mix of stories generated by AP reporters and stories shared by member newspapers.
Every day, the AP submits story summaries: lists of stories that editors can anticipate seeing that day. We get summaries of national and international news, politics, each of the countries we cover, arts and entertainment, business and sports. At TH, we have our editors copy to do the layout and modeling of our web pages, which means those that have AP wireless news. Copy editors remove the wire and select the main stories for publication in the newspaper, usually based on those listed in the AP summary.
Similarly, several different editors post news on our website throughout the day. All stories come with titles already written by AP editors. For the web, we give each story a quick read and post, usually with the title given. For print, the AP title does not always fit the space, so copy editors sometimes have to confuse it or change it completely to make it convenient.
Some readers believe the AP shows occasional bias in political coverage, especially in relation to Washington policy. When I have concerns about the tone of an AP story, I contact a regional editor and talk to him again. I have seen that the AP is receptive to my comments and always interested in hearing what readers are saying. Stories about politics represent a small percentage of all content we receive and use from AP.
The AP fills a critical role in our news content, from Iowa State news to international history and professional sports coverage.
But the stories from the Associated Press are a small reason why readers engage with the Herald Value Telegraph, our main mission and priority is to cover local news from the three-state area.
This is our expertise. If you want to know how local tax dollars are spent, what new businesses are opening, who won the game across town last night or what the curricula at local schools look like, we are your experts. For what is happening in Springfield or Madison or Washington, DC, or Myanmar, we need AP reporters. The vast majority of journalism resources in TH are devoted to accurate coverage and presentation of local news.
If you have questions about AP news or anything else in TH, send me an email and I will do my best to respond.