Three Egyptian Rafales from its first warrior order.

Credit: Khaled Desouki / AFP / Getty Images

Egypt is planning to double the size of its Dassault Rafale fleet after signing agreements with France for another 30 aircraft. The $ 4.5 billion purchase will be made with a loan secured by France with repayments over 10 years, the Egyptian Ministry of Defense confirmed on May 4th. The order is …

