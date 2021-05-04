Major airlines promise to offset flights by relying on ghost loans

But the way baselines are calculated makes it possible for projects to overestimate their climate benefits by miscalculating the level of deforestation that would occur if they did not exist.

To come up with an initial basis, a project identifies a reference region, which is usually a forest area near the project with similar characteristics. Projects use deforestation assessments in this region sometimes together with specific threats to the project area itself such as new road or population growth to assess the threat of deforestation in the project area itself.

Aviation companies that buy REDD + loans simply postpone operations. It would be better to spend money investing in research on more efficient aircraft or alternative fuels – Britaldo Silveira Soares Filho, deforestation modeling expert

Deciding which region to choose presents further complications. An easyJet-backed compensation project in a remote forest area in the Madre de Dios region of Peru, for example, used a much more populated area as a reference region, meaning that its deforestation potential was much higher. high.

Importantly, reference regions are not intended as controls a way to prove how much deforestation would have occurred in the real world without the project. This means that there is no way to control whether deforestation would have fallen without the project, due to factors beyond its control. The carbon savings sold to airlines by consumers are determined by models that have not been tested against reality. It’s a situation that worries some scientists and experts.

Verra does not acknowledge these concerns but is adapting her methods. The US-based nonprofit is planning significant changes to the baseline. Instead of selecting reference regions, historical and future deforestation will be accounted for at the national level before being demolished locally. Forecasts of future deforestation will be based on past deforestation in that region, removing the ability to select and select their reference regions. Verra also says the baselines will only be based on recent deforestation and will be reviewed every four to six years.

But the gaps remain. Loans will still be issued for projects to avoid deforestation, despite major changes in national policy; projects can issue loans even if deforestation in the country in which they are located continues to grow; there is no guarantee that forests will not be cut down in the future after the projects some of which are scheduled to last only 20 years lastly and, most importantly, there remains no way to verify whether project claims for their impact, based on historical models, are accurate in the real world.

The changes will also apply only in advance. Loans sold by airlines today and in the past will not be affected.

Alexandra Morel, an ecosystem scientist at Dundee University, told us that it is difficult to judge whether the emission reductions claimed by the REDD + projects are real.

“It is impossible to prove an objection,” she said. “Instead of estimating only those forests that are currently there, which are now offering a sink or carbon store, we should assume which forests would still be here, compared with what are bonus forests that were spared from theoretical axs.Under so abstract.

Verra methodologies are not strong enough, said Thales West, who previously worked for five years as an auditor of REDD + schemes. This means that there is room for projects to generate loans that have no impact on the climate.

West, a scientist at the New Zealand Forest Research Institute, said Verra generates a lot of carbon credits from projects where the benefit is much easier to assess, such as those related to renewable energy use and reforestation , or planting trees. The problems come with these REDD + methodologies, he said, where you simulate these deforestation baselines because there is no perfect way to create them.

The changes proposed by Verra, West said, is likely to make the problem smaller, but the problem will still remain. He noted that using historical norms to predict the future means changes in the wider world, such as fluctuations in agricultural prices or shifts in government policies, will be ignored.

West was the lead author of a STUDY published in September 2020, which looked at 12 projects offering carbon loans to avoid deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon. The research revealed that the schemes had been very simple in designing their baselines.

Focusing on historically average levels of deforestation, projects had failed to account for the impact of government policies introduced in the mid-2000s. long before President Jair Bolsonaro took office which reduced deforestation. We do not find significant evidence that voluntary REDD + projects in the Brazilian Amazon have mitigated forest losses, the study concluded.

One of the projects the study examined was the Floresta de Portel REDD + project in Par, northern Brazil, which is part of Air Frances’ commitment to compensate for all emissions from its domestic flights. The Wests study found that despite claims that the project was protecting the area from devastating deforestation levels, it had very similar levels of deforestation to a nearby unprotected Western control area.

Since this study, under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation levels have increased in Brazil. But even if it now means that some of the predictions of forest loss from REDD + projects in Brazil have come true, it does not justify Verra’s methodologies, West said.

It is not ideal to rely on luck to generate carbon credits. You want to rely on a methodology that is strong enough, so you do not have to rely on perfect terms.

Asked to comment on his support for the Portel project, an Air France spokesman said carbon offsets are part of a larger scheme to address our GES emissions. Michael Greene, a spokesman for the Floresta de Portel project, said the project had acted as a protection against the impacts of illegal loggers and ranchers, noting how deforestation was now increasing.

Modeling carbon savings

To try to predict deforestation more accurately, Verra currently allows projects to use a piece of software called Dynamica EGO. This allows users to predict land use changes over time and developed by Soares Filho.

Discovered and the Guardian found 13 projects that cited Dinamica EGO when discussing how they designed their projects.

But this program was never intended to be used by REDD + projects. Dynamics website contains disclaimer: We do not support the implementation of deforestation modeling to regulate REDD baselines for credit purposes.

Instead, Dynamica was created to be used to monitor the potential impact of specific policy decisions, Soares Filho said. IN 2006, for example, he and his colleagues used it to model the devastating impact that the expansion of livestock and soybean industries in the Amazon basin could have. What the software cannot do, Soares Filho said, is to make a final assessment about future forest loss in a given area, due to all the different factors that come into play.

Soares Filho said: Models are used to avoid an undesirable future, not to predict the future. The patterns are not crystal balls. Models are a sign to help policy-making and evaluation of policy choices.

Farm Africa, the charity that manages one of the easyJet-supported projects used by Dinamica EGO, said in response to our story: We remain confident that the deforestation scenarios the model produced are the best that science could provide at the time. They also stated that they were not aware of Dinamica’s online denial and were not sure if it was present on the website when the analysis was done in 2013.

For Soares Filho, the issue goes beyond using a model. Aviation companies buying REDD + loans are simply postponing action, he told the Guardian and Discovered. It would be a more efficient investment for research on more efficient aircraft or alternative fuels, for example. But of course, it is always more expensive than a REDD + project.

“Deforestation modeling to fix REDD + baselines results in ghost carbon credits,” he added.

Fly with neutral carbon

The projects used by the airlines are subject to numerous audits and controls by Verra and independent third parties. But we have learned that projects should not check if their predictions about the threat of deforestation, which form the basis of all carbon credits, come true because there is no control region.

To get an indication of whether or not future project deforestation forecasts have passed, Discovered and the Guardian commissioned a new satellite analysis. Of the 10 schemes we examined, four, supported by BA, easyJet and United, had made deforestation predictions for a surrounding reference region that could be easily examined.