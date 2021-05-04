Singapore extend the notice of stay at home to 21 days for travelers from the highest risk countries

SINGAPORE: Travelers with the latest travel history to countries and regions at higher risk will need to serve a 21-day stay-at-home notice on their dedicated May 8 premises.

Those who are currently serving their stay notice and the verse to complete it before this date will have to serve another seven days at the place of notice staying home.

The countries and regions with the highest risk refer to all countries except Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Speaking at a press conference by the multi-ministerial task force on Tuesday (May 4th), co-chair Lawrence Wong said the global COVID-19 situation has worsened, with new variants and new cases spreading from South Asia to Asia. Southeast.

We are adopting this stricter border measure by the end of May, beyond that time we will do a further review depending on the global and local situation and will continue to update and adjust our border measures.

Furthermore, border measures for incoming passengers will be determined, from 8 May, in accordance with their recent travel history in the last 21 days to countries or regions, from the current period of the 14-day travel history.

This comes after the Singapore government on Friday banned short-term visitors and holders of long-distance crossings with recent travel history from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

TRAVELERS FROM FIJI AND VIETNAM

Additionally from May 8, travelers who have stayed in Fiji and Vietnam for the past 21 consecutive days before arriving in Singapore will have to serve a 21-day home notice at dedicated facilities. They can serve the last seven days in their place of residence

Those who have been to these two countries and have not yet completed their notice of 14 days stay at home until May 8 may complete their remaining notice of stay at home in their current place of stay notice. They may also request to serve their seven additional days at their place of residence.

Meanwhile, travelers from the UK, South Africa, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka who are currently required to serve their 21-day stay notice will have to serve all the time in a dedicated structure.

Those who have not yet completed their home notification before May 8 will need to submit their home notification to their current location to minimize movement and transmission risk.

Travelers serving their 21-day stay notice will undergo COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests on arrival, on the 14th day of their stay notice and before the end of the period their 21-day.

“RISK-BASED APPROACH” FOR BORDER MANAGEMENT

Singapore cannot rely “alone” on border measures to control the spread of COVID-19, said Mr Wong, who is also Minister of Education.

“Unlike some large or resource-rich countries that may more or less close their borders for a long time, Singapore does not have the opportunity to do so, certainly not for an extended period of time.”

Instead, he said Singapore has always taken a “risk-based approach” to managing its borders, controlling the arrival of arrivals, requiring prospective travelers to serve home-stay notices and vaccinating officers. working at borders and checkpoints.

Mr Wong added that “leaks” in the community could occur, even with these tight measures.

“The point is, we continue to keep our border measures as tight as possible, but we can not rely solely on border controls. We need to use other tools at our disposal: Testing, tracking, safeguards management and now vaccination.

“If we do all this well, then we can control the spread of infection in our community.”

