India passes 20 million COVID-19 cases as critical shortages worsen: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





footprint Amal KS / Hindustan Times through Getty Images

Amal KS / Hindustan Times through Getty Images India has now reported more than 20 million coronavirus infections, including nearly 3.5 million people who are being actively treated for COVID-19. The country’s health system is in a state of collapse as hospitals and clinics face dire shortages of beds and rescue equipment. Last week alone, India saw its COVID-19 cases jump to 2,646,526, a figure that, if left alone, would currently make India the 14th most hit country in the world, according to compiled data. from Johns Hopkins University. On April 27, the government reported A total of 17,636,307 cases; by Tuesday, the number had risen to 20,282,833. As alarming as the latest figures are, experts say they are almost certainly a possible underestimation of a whole. “At this rate of infection, India is probably detecting only 3 or 4% of its cases,” says Chris Murray, director of Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment at the University of Washington. “So we are talking about every day, maybe 5 million infections a day in India right now. This is a huge number.” Oxygen deprivation is blamed for deaths even in better-equipped urban hospitals. On Saturday, in the capital New Delhi, 12 patients died at Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen. A tanker shipment had arrived just 90 minutes late. Meanwhile, at the Ballia district hospital, a local reporter in a rural area of ​​Uttar Pradesh in northern India saw more than 20 patients on the floor, struggling to breathe. “The helpless screams of pain filled the air. No single doctor was present,” she reported. On Saturday, India extended the right to COVID-19 vaccines, theoretically allowing anyone over the age of 18 to register to take potential rescue photos. But the country has nothing near sufficient doses of vaccines for its adult population, and vaccination efforts have slowed across India. Clinics in some states are completely closed due to lack of supply. As of Tuesday, nearly 159 million vaccine doses were administered in a country whose population is nearly 1.4 billion. Seven Indian states have each reported more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 and others are flying towards this sign. The most confirmed cases are in Maharashtra, which has reported nearly 4.8 million cases roughly equal to Russia’s total. At least 222,408 people have died from COVID-19 in India, according to the country’s health ministry. Only Brazil and the US have the highest death toll. The US continues to have the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world with nearly 32.5 million. More than 577,000 Americans have died from the disease. NPR’s Lauren Frayer contributed reporting from Mumbai, India.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos