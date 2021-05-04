Germany to ease restrictions for those fully vaccinated

People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to comply with the curfew and contact restrictions in Germany under a bill agreed by the cabinet on Tuesday.

The law, which would also apply to people recovered from Covid-19, has yet to be signed by parliament but could take effect as of this week, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

There must be a “good reason” for any restrictions on public life, Lambrecht said.

“Once this reason ceases to exist … these restrictions should no longer exist,” she said.

According to national measures introduced in April, areas of Germany with an incidence rate of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days should decide to ban overnight overnight and people can only meet one other person from another family during the day.

But people who have been vaccinated, or who have recovered from Covid and therefore have natural immunity, should be exempted from these rules in the future, Lambrecht said.

The first draft law by VET will also exclude people who have been vaccinated and recovered from quarantine rules for people returning from abroad, even from areas considered high risk.

There is no more evidence

Areas of Germany with incidence levels below 100 are currently allowed to open shops, restaurants, cinemas and other venues, but only for people who can offer a negative test.

Under the new regulations, vaccinated and recovered people will also be exempt from this requirement.

Several German states, including Berlin and Bavaria, have already announced plans to remove the negative test requirement for vaccinated people when they shop or visit the hairdresser.

The Bavarian cabinet on Tuesday also signed a plan to allow hotels, holiday homes and camps to open in regions with low incidence rates from May 21st.

However, the iconic Bavarian Oktoberfest beer festival, which usually attracts millions a year in September and October, will be canceled this year for the second year.

Germany has been in some form of virus closure since November, with a number of new infections remaining consistently high amid an initially slow vaccination campaign.

But the campaign has since picked up pace, with more than a million strokes released in one day last week, and new infection numbers have begun to decline.

The Robert Koch Institute health agency recorded 7,534 new infections in the last 24 hours on Tuesday and 315 deaths, with a national incidence rate of 141.4.

But despite these successes, critics say it is too soon to remove the restrictions.

Ute Teichert, head of the Federal Association of German Public Health Officers, said it was “essential that vaccinated people continue to be tested”.

“Without a comprehensive test, we will lose sight of the incidence of infections – especially in relation to virus variants,” she told the Funke media group on Tuesday.

MP and epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach said it was reasonable to lift some restrictions on vaccinated people, but restaurants, bars and other facilities should not be reopened just for them.

“We must not make the mistake of jeopardizing the successes achieved by the national ’emergency containment’,” he warned, referring to the national austerity measures introduced in April.

Recent coronavirus stories

Sign to reopen schools and allow a range of activities inside

Denmark has announced plans to reopen schools and allow a range of activities within this week, but a restriction on meetings led to the cancellation of several summer music festivals, including the renowned Roskilde Festival.

The Nordic country has avoided a third wave of Covid-19 with extensive blockade measures introduced in late December, which drove down daily infections from several thousand to between 500 and 800 in recent months.

“Denmark must return to normalcy as soon as possible and this must happen responsibly,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said today.

Older primary school students in Denmark will also be allowed to return full time

Under the new plan agreed between the government and most politicians, theaters, concert venues, cinemas and gyms could reopen this Thursday, May 6th.

Older elementary school students will also be allowed to return to school full time.

The limit on indoor public gatherings will be increased from 10 to 25 people, although schools are exempt from this fee.

The outdoor limit is generally increasing from 50 to 75 people, but a specific limit of 2,000 participants in outdoor concerts will exclude many events, including Roskilde, one of the largest music and culture festivals in Europe, who said that would not go forward year

Entry to many reopened premises depends on the showing of a “crown passport”, indicating that the holders have either been vaccinated, previously infected or have had a negative test in the last 72 hours.

Denmark has fully vaccinated 11.5% of its population.

Denmark will host four matches of the European Football Championship this summer and will allow up to around 16,000 spectators at the event.

Poland eases restrictions while the third wave weakens

Poland is easing its pandemic restrictions from today as the country’s third wave of coronavirus continues to weaken.

Shopping malls and museums are reopening and elementary school classes are resuming across the country, though the number of students will be limited.

A woman attends a mobile vaccination point in the Polish capital Warsaw

Just a few weeks ago Poland’s health system was overloaded but yesterday the country recorded its lowest number of new Covid infections in three months.

In total, the country of 38 million reported 2,805,756 cases and 68,105 deaths.

The spread of vaccination in Poland is beginning to accelerate following an increase in vaccine supplies.

Poland administered 1.6 million doses, for a total of almost 12 million since the start of vaccinations.

Nearly 3 million Poles, 7.7% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

Sweden, meanwhile, which has avoided blockages throughout the pandemic, has registered 14,950 new cases of coronavirus since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday.

The figure was compared to 14,911 cases during the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million recorded 43 new deaths, bringing the total to 14,091. Recorded deaths have occurred over days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbors, but lower than in most European countries that decided on blockades.

EMA opens review of China’s Sinovac coronavirus strike

The European Medicines Agency said it had launched a “rotating review” of China’s Sinovac coronavirus strike, a process that could lead to final approval for the European market.

“The decision of the EMA Human Medicines Committee to initiate the wrapped review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and clinical trials,” the Amsterdam-based agency said.