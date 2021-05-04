American Airlines CEO fasts for Ramadan to honor Muslim employees





US CEO Doug Parker speaks to reporters in September 2020 in Washington. (Photo by Alex … [+] Brandon)

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says he joined a Ramadan fast in an effort to feel empathy with Muslim working carriers. The essence of fasting is empathy, Parker wrote on Friday, in a post on LinkedIn, citing an invitation he received from a group of Muslim employees. Fasting helps us feel for others pain, suffering, loneliness, poverty and hunger, the invitation said. In a way, it connects us as humans. Refrain from eating and drinking to experience what it is like for Muslims to fast and also to get into the shoes of poor people. The post is the latest in a series of actions by major airlines to show support for popular causes, including voting rights, LGBTQ rights and carbon neutrality. As of Tuesday, Parkers posts on LinkedIn had attracted 13,353 responses and 536 comments. Most were positive and thanked Parker for showing respect. One, from Egypt said, I find it awful that you managed to fast all these long hours when you should not. However, a subset of the comments condemned an alleged lack of similar attention to Christian employees. One from Fort Worth said I would have the same recognition and praise for Christian believers in the company. Christians fast regularly for the same reasons. I have never seen any particular mention or recognition along this line. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Another subgroup condemned the critical responses. One from New York City said, I am disappointed by the toxic comments, but as a Christian, angry by the positive comments from Muslims and Christians. Another from a Southwest



DFW employee said, Unfortunately some people see a positive post about Muslims and think: Positive post about Muslims Better post a negative response right away! Parker said he fasted for 15 hours, from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with no food or drink or water. He said he had accepted an invitation from the Muslim Workers America Business Resource Group, which invited non-Muslims in America to fast for unity on April 29th. Muslims around the world, including members of the American Airlines crew, fast for the entire month of Ramadan. I can tell you I was hungry and really thirsty by 8:30 pm, Parker said. This gave me tremendous respect for the members of our Muslim team and their commitment to their faith.

