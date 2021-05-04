UK-India agree on partnership to increase work visas for Indian nationals

The unique agreement includes the special Young Professionals scheme to allow young Indian and British professionals to work and live in each other country for two years the first such scheme for a national visa country (countries applying for a visit visa to visit United Kingdom).

The UK and India today signed an ambitious new migration partnership, which will see both countries benefit from a new scheme for young Indian and British professionals to live and work in another country.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar signed today (May 4) the Migration and Movement Partnership, which aims to make it easier for British and Indian citizens to live and work in other countries while also strengthens cooperation in fighting immigration crime and fraud.

This historic agreement is part of the commitment of UK Governments to provide an immigration system that attracts the best and brightest individuals from India and around the world. It also boosts co-operation between the UK and India to protect many Indian nationals who abide by immigration rules, by stopping unfair manipulation of the system by a small minority violating their visa requirements or entering the UK illegally. .

Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

The UK Government is committed to providing an immigration system that provides clear opportunities for the brightest and best talent from India and around the world to come to the UK to study, work and live. This crucial new partnership with India is an important milestone in fulfilling this commitment. This will give more freedom and opportunity to thousands of young people in the UK and India who want to experience the cultures of others, while also ensuring that we can work together to protect the vast majority of Indian nationals who play according to the rules.

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, said:

This past year has shown what the UK and India can accomplish to address the common challenges of delivering the best and most excellent Covid-19 vaccine at record speeds in the invaluable medical supplies we have provided to each other. the other. The historic Migration and Movement Partnership announced today will create new opportunities for young Indian professionals in the UK while also enhancing collaboration to ensure our system supports genuine workers and students. The numbers of Indian students in the UK are growing rapidly, and almost half of all qualified UK work visas go to Indian professionals contributing significantly to mutual prosperity and mutual understanding. I am confident that the new Graduate Route and Young Professionals post-study scheme will significantly increase those numbers.

The agreement is based on the ambition of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons to give a major step in the UK’s bilateral relations with India.

The agreement will allow thousands of 18-30 year olds to work and live in any other country for up to two years. This professional and cultural exchange program will work in a similar way to current Youth Movement Schemes, with India being the first national visa country (ie those countries applying for visas to visit the UK) to benefited from this.

This will allow up to 3,000 young Indian professionals to come to the UK through this route each year.

India is already benefiting from the new UK points-based immigration system, which rates applicants based on their skills and talent rather than where they come from.

According to the latest statistics, more than 53,000 Indian students came to the UK to study last year, 42% more than a year ago. Nearly a quarter of all international students in the UK are from India. In addition, the new Graduate Route postgraduate course offering qualified graduates 2-3 years to stay behind as studies in the UK will open for applications on 1 July 2021, offering another route for young Indians talented to create careers and experience in the UK.

The agreement will improve the process around the return of Indian nationals without any legal right to stay in the UK and vice versa, and provide greater co-operation on organized immigration crime.

This is part of a broader UK-India joint effort to tackle organized immigration crime. The agreement commits the two countries to regular dialogue between Ministers and officials in the field for the first time and will include the sharing of best practices and training on issues including document fraud and border security.

The full text of the Partnership for Migration and Movement is available at Gov.UK.

A national visa country refers to countries that require visitor visas to enter the UK as a visitor or for any other purpose for less than six months.

