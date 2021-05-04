The UK and India declare a new era in bilateral relations





Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agree on ambitious plans for next decade of UK-India relationship

The 2030 Roadmap includes commitments to deepen cooperation in health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defense. The British and Indian Prime Ministers have made a historic commitment to strengthen work between the UK and India over the next decade, bringing our countries, economies and people closer together and increasing cooperation in areas that matter to both countries. During a virtual meeting today, the two leaders agreed on a 2030 Roadmap which will provide a framework for UK-India relations across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology and defense. The roadmap includes commitments to: Expand the UK-India health partnership to enhance global health security and pandemic resilience. This includes strengthening international supply chains to ensure that critical medicines, vaccines and other medical products reach those who need them most.

Work together to ensure an ambitious outcome at COP26 and expand the UK-India partnership to tackle climate change, including accelerating the development of clean energy and transport and new technology, protecting nature and biodiversity, and assisting countries in development to adapt to the impact of climate change.

Deepen the economic relationship between the UK and India through an Enhanced Trade Partnership and reaffirming our intention to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement with a view to doubling UK-India trade over the next decade.

Increase collaboration between British and Indian universities on core research in areas such as health, emerging technologies and climate science and bring enterprises together to deliver substantial innovation to the communities most in need of them. This includes launching a UK-India Global Innovation Partnership, which will co-invest in climate and health innovations from India to transform the lives of people across Africa, Asia and the Indian Ocean. It also includes extending the UK-India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI) to complete its important work in bringing higher education and research sectors, and the people working in them, closer together.

Work closely together to address threats to our common security in all their forms. The UK Carrier Support Group will visit India later this year to step up this work with our navies and air force undertaking joint training exercises to enable future cooperation in operations in the West Indian Ocean.

Improve our migration relationship, to make it easier for British and Indian nationals to live and work in other countries. The two countries also agreed to raise the status of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The breadth and depth of India’s relationship with the UK is supported by the living bridge between our people with more Indian companies in the UK than in the rest of Europe combined and a vibrant Indian diaspora of 1.6 million Britons sharing links deep between our countries. During their meeting, the Prime Ministers undertook to work closely together in support of these values, including the coming G7 months in Cornwall, to which India is invited as a guest country. Over the past week British business, civil society and the general public have demonstrated the strength of the relationship between the UK and India by donating much-needed medical equipment to the country. During their call Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi agreed to continue working together in our joint fight against the coronavirus. They noted the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, currently being produced by the India Serum Institute, as an example of the power of UK-India collaboration. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: The UK and India share many core values. The UK is one of the oldest democracies and India is the largest world. We are both committed members of the Commonwealth. And there is a living bridge that unites the people of our countries. In the last week, the British have increased their thousands to support our Indian friends during this terrible time in a demonstration of the deep bond between the UK and India. This connection will only grow over the next decade as we do more together to tackle the world’s biggest problems and make life better for our people. The agreements we have made today mark the beginning of a new era in UK-India relations. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said: The 2030 Roadmap makes it completely clear how much the UK and India can and should do together. This is a defining moment in the UK-India partnership, as we seek to rebuild from the economic and health impacts of Covid-19 and lay the foundations for a secure and prosperous decade. Further information Work towards the goals of the 2030 Roadmap will be reviewed annually by the British and Indian Foreign Ministers and ministers in both governments will hold regular meetings to advance common ambitions. The Integrated Review published in March this year is a comprehensive overview of UK Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy. He stresses the importance of the Indo-Pacific region for the security and prosperity of the United Kingdom. Sally Hedley, Chief Communications Officer



Press and Communications, British High Commission,



Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021



Tel: 24192100

Questions for media: [email protected] Follow us on Tweet, Facebook, Instagram, Flickr, to YouTube, Eventbrite and Blogs







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos