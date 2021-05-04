International
Sophie Grgoire Trudeau on mental health during COVID-19: ‘No one is invincible’ – National
May is dedicated to raising awareness about the mental health and well-being of communities across Canada.
Sophie Grgoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recently visited Morning Show to highlight important conversations about mental health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is an important issue for every human being in this country and on this planet, says Trudeau. Our mental health is at the core of how we express ourselves, of how we feel connected to other people, how we know ourselves as beings throughout our lives.
Read more:
Mental Health Report: The vast majority of Ontarians experiencing negative emotions amid the pandemic
Trudeau points out that more than 40 percent of Canadians have stated that their mental health has declined since the onset of the pandemic.
She adds that some populations are more vulnerable than others, such as indigenous communities, veterans and youth.
I have many friends who work in the health industry and are seeing so many young people at risk now with their mental health, Trudeau says.
If a person is not finding support in his or her home or close circle of friends, Trudeau says Canadians may seek other resources such as Wellness Together Canada, where they have access to therapists or experts to guide them.
Read more:
Why do we even need a mental health ‘vaccine’ for COVID-19
Trudeau says she suffered from eating disorders and anxiety issues when she was a teenager.
We all have our own kinds of anxieties or sleep disorders or traumas in our lives, she says. They were all a trauma away from each other. It takes an accident, a life event, a crazy life story and it happens to anyone. No one is invincible on mental health issues.
Read more:
Morale at an ‘all-time low’: High school students face COVID-19 fatigue
She adds the more Canadians talk about their stories, the more they can understand what others are experiencing. Showing compassion and empathy is important, especially during a pandemic.
As Canadians continue to remain isolated due to various COVID-19 restrictions in their provinces, a positive attitude can be difficult.
For Trudeau, staying away from her phone in the morning, as well as practicing meditation and yoga are practices that have helped her navigate her well-being during the pandemic.
Read more:
Loneliness pandemic: Working from home during COVID-19 brings mental harm to Canadians
I dedicate my time to creating silence within myself. . We need to know how to take care of ourselves for a few minutes a day. And you know what? That makes a big difference, she says.
It has nothing to do with performance. It ‘s just about presenting yourself. … When you do, you always feel better.
