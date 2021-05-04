Mandatory registrationAll registrations in the sites presented on May 17, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Visitors to shopping malls, offices, schools, places of worship and other places with taller legs will have to use either the TraceTogether app or the TT sign to check from May 17th.

This is two weeks earlier than the previously announced date, June 1st.

Other SafeEntry check-in modes such as scanning a SafeEntry QR code with a phone camera or Singpass app will be discontinued from that day.

To facilitate the transition, barcode scanning on check-in personal identification cards will be allowed until 31 May.

The latest move, which comes as a result of an increase in Covid-19 community cases – including 40 affiliated with the Tan Tock Seng Hospital group – was announced by the Nation Smart Office and the Digital Government (SNDGO) and the Ministry of Health (MoH)) on Tuesday (May 4).

It will apply to all countries required to implement registration with SafeEntry, the national digital registration tool.

These include places where people are likely to be near them for long periods, such as dinners at food and drink and gyms.

“This move is to achieve greater coverage and active participation in the TT program, especially for countries or environments where community diffusion is more likely to occur,” SNDGO and the MoH said.

“This will strengthen digital contact tracking and help us better manage the recent rise in community cases, some of which are currently unrelated and have resulted in the formation of community groups,” the agencies added.

“With more effective digital contact tracking, the isolation speed of close contacts will increase.”

SNDGO and the MoH said combined use of TT and SafeEntry has reduced the average time taken to identify close contacts of Covid-19 cases and contact traces from four days to less than 1.5 days.

Agencies noted that recently, more than 18,000 SMS alerts were sent to individuals identified by SafeEntry that they had been to places visited by Covid-19 cases linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital group.

Both agencies also announced on Tuesday that more places where people are likely to be in contact for long periods – such as dinners at food and beverage, hotels and sports and fitness centers – will have to put the SafeEntry Gateway box by June 15, making it easier for people to register on sites using their TT logo or app.

Locations include schools, hospitals, clinics and places of worship, as well as bank branches, training centers and libraries.

The SafeEntry Gateway box will also help users check if their TT mark is working, as it will not emit a beep or otherwise light up.

To check that a TT mark is working, users can look for a green light that flashes about once a minute. If the sign is flashing red, or if there is no light at all, users should replace their sign in a club or community center, or in the sign replacement booths located in selected centers.

Those who have not collected the mark can do so at any CC. More information can be found here.

