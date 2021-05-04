Now there is no need for another Covid-19 switch: Lawrence Wong, Health News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – The situation in Singapore Covid-19 is now not the same as it was when the nation first entered the circuit breaker in April last year – so there is no need to impose such measures at the moment, the minister said. of Education Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (May 4). Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19, was speaking at a virtual press conference, where he announced tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus here. “Effectively … the measures will take us back to phase two in a few weeks from May 8 to May 30. This is not a circuit breaker,” he said. He was later asked by The Straits Times why the working group had decided not to impose another switch, given the worsening pandemic and the rise of unrelated cases and local groups. In response, Mr Wong said that based on the number of unrelated cases and the results of Singapore’s surveillance program, the current situation is more like the early stage of the outbreak in February and March last year, when Singapore saw “a community spraying cases throughout our community. “ “So there is a qualitative change in the assessment of the situation by our public health experts,” he said. In addition, Singapore’s skills today are much better than they were before the breaker period last year. “We have more testing capabilities. We also have better contact tracking capabilities, where we are able to move faster, identify potential close contacts, even the widest range of potential exposures and t ‘ “We’re testing everyone so we can call faster – circle the cases and prevent further spread of the virus,” Mr Wong said, adding that he believed Singapore would be able to “destroy” the current groups. “But as an additional preventive step, we are taking this move that we just described, bringing the whole set of measures back to the second phase and taking a much closer stance in general. And we believe that if we do this, and if everyone cooperates from now on May 30 or the end of May, we have a good chance of bringing things down and getting things back in control, “he added. But Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the task force, warned that authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a circuit breaker. He said: “Of course, we hope we do not get there and we have to do what we can with this set of measures we have just announced, and with the cooperation and support of all Singaporeans, I think we will probably be able to avoid the need to reach a switch situation. “But we can not rule it out and that is why we will continue to be vigilant and monitor the situation and adjust our measures as we continue.” READ NEXT: Border with 5 people for social gatherings, gyms to be closed: What are the new measures of Singapore Covid-19?







