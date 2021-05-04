Interview with Drakeford ahead of the Senedd – LaborList election

“I’m really lost the number of people coming to you, crossing the street, to tell you that they’re so happy to have lived in Wales in the last 12 months,” says Mark Drakeford as he sits across facing reflecting on the campaign so far. The Covid crisis is, surprisingly, “definitely” the first thing people ask him on the doorstep, he explains. When he was elected to the leadership role, many were worried that his low profile would be a problem at election time, a Labor candidate told me. But the pandemic has seen the profile of Welsh Affairs leaders rise.

Drakeford is now the most popular leader in the UK, with 57% of the public reporting that he was doing “completely well” in recent research, compared to 39% for Boris Johnson and 49% for Nicola Sturgeon. More than that, people have warmed to it during the course of the pandemic. 33% said their view of the First Minister for Wales had improved since Covid struck. Drakeford’s face has been conveyed to the nation like never before at his regular Covid conferences, but he focuses on his party record: “They feel Wales that we have kept people safe.”

This is despite a bias in news reporting, says the First Minister. I get frustrated every day by the BBC preference for reporting on what is happening in the English vaccination program. Drakeford points to headlines reporting that England were inviting people over the age of 40 to take a hit last week. In Wales, he explains, they have vaccinated 75% of people in 40, 45% of people in 30 and over a quarter of people in 20. Wales has the lowest Covid rates anywhere in the UK. We never, ever get it reported, he tells me. But people in Wales know it.

Will it be enough? Surveys have been across the country. Last week, a Savanta Comres poll suggested Labor would fall slightly short of the majority in Senedd. Analysis by YouGov in March projected the worst result ever for Labor, with the party securing just 22 seats. ICM earlier this year recorded the highest rating of parties since 2018. Work has been placed ahead of rivals in all searches, but the question remains whether there will be numbers to implement its program.

Drakeford describes the election as very challenging. We have been, as every interview I do reminds me, in power since the devolution. In some ways, there is no more powerful slogan in politics, is there, than time for a change? And every other political party runs it against us. He also points out the large number of marginal seats in the next vote, which is much higher than the percentage in UK parliamentary elections. Drakeford predicts Labor Wales will come down somewhere in the middle of forecasts of recent weeks.

The reason for this, as he sees it, depends largely on the electoral system. Residents of Wales receive two votes, one for their electorate representative and another for regional lists. If you win constituencies, your chances of getting a seat on the list are reduced, and vice versa. The main point of Labor in Wales is 30. Because no party has ever won that majority, we are very experienced in working beyond party boundaries, he says. He will work with other parties now, as Labor has done several times before, he confirms. The main concern for him is that there is no political adjustment, dividing the spoils. Politics comes first; second policy. They see if a joint program can be removed, he says, adding: Then put the political adjustments that are needed after it afterwards.

So far, Plaid has been bullish on any coalition. Party leader Adam Price has said he is unwilling to accept any option other than increased support, noting that support for independence is higher than ever. This support seems to be cross-party: polls last year showed that independence was supported by 39% of Welsh Labor voters. But that is not the story of this election, Drakeford insists.

I can absolutely say from the heart that I have had hundreds of conversations on the doorstep, including with many people voting for Plaid Cymru, and none of them have mentioned independence. Instead, Covid has raised awareness of how independent Senedd is already, he tells me. When people talk about independence, they often talk about the current situation. They actually claim as things are now, because of the way the last 12 months have demonstrated that support for ingrained devolution. “

However, constitutional issues matter to him and the status quo is by no means adequate. We need a “substantial rethinking” of devolution, he says. “When devolution began, sovereignty was considered to rest uniquely and completely in Westminster, and then power was dispersed, to varying degrees,” Drakeford explains. “The facts on the ground now are just very different. Sovereignty now exists in four different parliaments across the UK. He sees it as a “voluntary association of four nations” that unites sovereignty for specific purposes “when we can achieve more together.” This points to a “radical federalist model,” he thinks, a model for which he argues would give the UK a “fighting chance to stay together”.

Keir Starmer is “really respectful of devolution,” he tells me. “Every time he comes to Wales, there is just as much to learn about what we are doing and think about how he can prove a model for some of the things the UK Labor government might want to do.” Any major Starmer receptions you are watching? Drakeford explains that she has often talked to the UK Labor leader about the ‘social wage’ approach, pointing to free prescriptions, council tax benefits held in Wales and her national holiday hunger scheme. “These are all things that leave money in the pockets of people who do not have enough,” says Drakeford.

Starmer is doing extremely well, Drakeford tells me, after a year in charge. What is often not factored into the evaluation of the people, is that one, is the most difficult job in British politics to be the leader of the opposition. And second, he had to do it in the extraordinary circumstances of a global pandemic. Starmer was elected in April last year. The scope for a truly distinctive job offer in the UK, Labor Wales, has been limited. Starmer is doing a good job within those limits, Drakeford claims. He is showing people in the UK that there is a way to act, behave and fulfill the responsibilities of the highest offices in the UK in a way that does not seem deeply unpopular.

Deeply disliked? What could Drakeford refer to? Johnsons comments that he would rather see bodies piled up than order a third block to have an impact. People have spontaneously mentioned it on the doorstep, Drakeford explains. There was an interruption. It may not be reflected in all the polls yet, but I think people are really offended. Tory ‘s recent’ weak ‘stories are embarrassing, he says, and show how far they are from Tori. “There are parts of Wales where 58,000 would buy you a house, let alone decorate the front room.”

Before our interview is over, we touch on the future of the First Minister. He has already announced that he will stay down during Senedd’s next term. As he reminds me, this is standard in Wales; Rhodri Morgan did this by giving the brakes to Carwyn Jones, and Jones did the same when Drakeford grew up. He also points out that Tony Blair was handed over to Gordon Brown during a term in Westminster, as were David Cameron to Theresa May and May to Johnson, though those cases were not without controversy. Covid and execution of Work manifesto plans are the main considerations. Will he withdraw after Covid’s answer leaves the square? Yes, absolutely. I hope that within the next 12 months the coronavirus becomes a chronic condition that we simply manage just as we manage the flu. “But by no means were they there.”