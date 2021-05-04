India’s COVID-19 case reaches 20 million after nearly doubling in three months

The global number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus-borne disease rose above 153.6 million on Tuesday, and the number of cases in India rose to over 20 million, after nearly doubling in three months.

India is now the second country with more than 20 million cases, after the US, and the death toll has exceeded 220,000. Real numbers are believed to be much higher given that hospitals are overcrowded, patients are dying in ambulances as they wait for ICU beds or oxygen that is lacking, crematoria are evacuating people and people are using parks and car parks for funeral pyres.

Infections have been on the rise since February, a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted at the World Economic Forum of India about the success of holding the pandemic, as newer and more contagious variants have swept across the country with nearly 1.4 billion people. Modi has been widely criticized for allowing predominant events, including political rallies and a Hindu festival, to take place even when numbers were rising.

Ministry of Health of India reported 357,229 new cases Tuesday and 3,449 deaths. But in an example of how those numbers are unlikely to reflect real counting, reported the Associated Press that municipal records for Sunday showed 1,680 deaths in Delhi were treated according to protocols for treating COVID deaths, but only 407 deaths were added to the official number.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health in the US, told the AP he is concerned that Indian policymakers he has been in contact with believe things will improve in the coming days. I tried to tell them: If all goes well, things will be terrible for the next few weeks. And it could be much longer, he said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a news conference that six USAID-funded flights have left the United States for India and have already arrived. These flights include vital supplies, such as oxygen, oxygen concentrators, N95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests, and therapy. Oxygen concentrators can allow oxygen to be taken up by the ambient air.

There was positive news on the vaccine front in a report that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the urgent use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE for use in young people aged 12 to 15 weeks, a move that would greatly expand the US vaccination base.

A person familiar with the process told the AP that the FDA is expected to authorize the vaccine for use in even the youngest children in an autumn time. Results are also expected by the middle of this year from an American study of the Modernas vaccine at 12 – 17 years old.

Young people have accounted for a large proportion of new COVID cases since the vaccination program began at high speed and older people began to be vaccinated at least in part, and while outdoor activities, including sports and indoor dining domestic, resumed. Experts hope that the broad expansion of the program will help reduce the virus load of nations and stop the emergence of new variants.

Vaccine monitoring by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing that as of 6 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, 312.5 million doses had been delivered to states, 246.8 million doses had been administered and 147.5 million people had received at least one shot, equivalent to 44.4% of the population.

About 105.5 million people have been fully vaccinated in the US, equivalent to 31.8% of the population, which means they have received two double-dose vaccine shots developed by Pfizer

and BioNTech partner,

or Moderna Inc.

or a shot of Johnson & Johnson

single dose vaccine. AstraZeneca

AZN,

the vaccine is not authorized for use in the US

Among Americans 65 and older, 38 million people are fully vaccinated, equivalent to 69.7% of this group. More than 45 million people in that age group received the first stroke, covering 82.8% of that population.

In other news:

Pfizer posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday and boosted its year-over-year guidance as revenue expectations for its COVID-19 vaccine rose 73%, MarketWatchs’ Tommy Kilgore reported. Revenues from vaccines tripled to $ 4.89 billion from $ 1.61 billion, while revenues from oncology rose 18% to $ 2.86 billion and revenues from internal medicine rose 11% to $ 2.59 billion. For 2021, the company raised its guidelines for adjusted EPS to $ 3.55 to $ 3.65 from $ 3.10 to $ 3.20 and to revenue of $ 70.5 billion to $ 72.5 billion from $ 59.4 billion to $ 61.4 billion, while expectations of Revenue for the COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) rose to $ 26 billion from $ 15 billion. The revenue projection for BNT162b2 includes guidance on the 1.6 billion doses expected to be delivered this year.

Moderna will double the size of its production space at its facility in Norwood, Mass., Allowing essentially a 50% increase in COVID-19 vaccine production there, MarketWatchs Jaimy Lee reported. Moderna now aims to produce between 800 million and 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 and up to 3 billion doses in 2022. We believe this investment and expansion at our technology center will allow us to continue to optimize our mRN products as we explore new forms of pharmaceutical dispensing such as filled syringes and lyophilized products, Moderna CEO Stphane Bancel said in a press release.

As more American adults get their Covid-19 vaccines, a variety of side effects are appearing. WSJ’s Daniela Hernandez talks to an infectious disease specialist about what is common, what is not and when to seek medical attention. Photo: Associated Press



Shares of Precipio Inc.

a diagnostics specialty company, rose 65% on Tuesday, adding profits of more than 170% on Monday, as the company said the fast COVID-19 antibody test is now available on Amazon.coms

business platform. The 20-minute test, which was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in December, can only be purchased from qualified medical care point providers. Doctors and other medical facilities can now purchase these items directly from Amazon and receive them within 2 business days, the company said in a statement Monday. The test can identify the presence of antibodies that have developed from exposure to coronavirus-borne disease, or from vaccination, and show an immune response.

A Canadian committee is recommending the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all Canadians 30 years and older, Canadian Radio Broadcasting Corp. reported, though it says individuals should weigh the risk of extremely rare but dangerous blood clots. Health Canada approved the J&J vaccine in Marchand updated its label last week inaccept the riskof a rare but serious condition of blood clotting. The same issue prompted U.S. regulators to ban the use of the vaccine for two weeks, before experts considered the benefits of a one-stroke stroke to outweigh the risks.

The two drugstore chains the federal government is using to expand its COVID vaccine program account for the most missed vaccine doses, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The CDC counted 182,874 doses missed by the end of March, of which CVS

and Walgreens

accounted for 21%, or nearly 128,500, of missed shootings, the report said. The data suggest that companies have lost more doses than states, U.S. territories and federal agencies combined. The Pfizers vaccine, which in December was the first to be introduced and initially required storage in ultraviolet temperatures, represented nearly 60% of the discarded doses.

What is the economy saying?

The U.S. trade deficit rose 5.6% on Mars to a record $ 74.4 billion, reflecting a seemingly greedy appetite among Americans for consumer goods such as toys, clothes, cell phones and home furnishings as the economy gains momentum, the report said. MarketWatchs Jeffry Bartash.

The trade gap widened to $ 71.1 billion in February,the government said on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by the Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal had forecast a deficit of $ 74.8 billion.

Imports rose 6.3% in March to $ 274.5 billion. Exports rose 6.6% to $ 200 billion.