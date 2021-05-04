The main things we learned as leaders of the three largest parties in Wales went face to face

Tonight, the leaders of Wales’ three largest parties went head-to-head in their last major election campaign debate.

We ask your questions to Welsh Labor leader Mark Drakeford, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies, getting their answers on topics including hospital stay time, Welsh independence, fees of schooling, regeneration of city centers and second homes.

In total, they answered eight questions. The video of the debate can be viewed again at Facebook page on WalesOnline.

Here are the biggest points from the debate:

There was an argument for the waiting time

Mr Price said it was not fair to say that the waiting times were so long due to the pandemic, indicating the long delays that had been there before. He said more investment was needed.

Mr. Drakeford objected to it.

“A fact to be discussed, in the month before the pandemic, the waiting times were the lowest they have been in five years and they have fallen every year of this Senedd term. True truth of course the pandemic has made that the longest waiting times in Wales “.

Mr Drakeford said he was proud of the Workers’ record in Wales, but Mr Price said the number he waited in Wales for more than 36 weeks in December 2019 was 25,549, compared to a year earlier figure of 12,982. This is almost a 100% increase.

“How can you say waiting times are decreasing?” Mr. Price asked.

Mr Drakeford told his rival Plaid Cymru that he had cherry-picked figures.

“The target waiting time in Wales is not 36 weeks but 26 weeks and the number of people waiting 26 weeks is decreasing. You can always pick an Adam figure that way and try to tell the whole story. Certainly not ‘and you should know better, “said the First Minister.

Mr Davies denied that there was a shortage of funds from the UK Government hindering Welsh investment.

He said the Welsh Government took a conscious decision not to protect health spending in 2010-2015 and that there was a “cut” in Wales., A comment that caught the eye of the First Minister.

They say the high roads will not be the same again

Leaders were asked by a reader by Barry if they would invest in city centers.

Mr Davies and Mr Drakeford both acknowledged that city centers would no longer be the same. Mr Davies said the way people shopped had changed before the pandemic and we needed to “move with the times”.

He said city centers had to become a 24-hour culture with residential and social facilities and retail. The councils had to be “more imaginative” about what could be housed in city centers, he said.

Mr Drakeford said he could not go back to the way “things have been”. His party wants community banks on high streets, remote work centers so people can live and work in city centers. He said there had to be accommodation in order for people to live in the city centers so that “these places come to life after the work day is over”. He said there would be a “retail life”, but not as we have seen before.

The independence debate heated up a bit

The three leaders disagreed on independence. Mr Davies and Mr Drakeford both said it would be bad for Wales, but Mr Price talked a lot about how he thought it was the right thing for Wales.

Asked to explain how he thought Wales could afford independence, Mr Price said: “We have fantastic economic opportunities as a nation, we are just holding back at the moment.” He said there was no investment on one level to create “economic success”.









“As an independent country we would be able to invest in the two most important determinants of economic success, the skills of our people and the infrastructure our businesses have. Remove the barriers Westminster imposes on us and you will see this nation shine like never before.” before, “said Mr Price.

Mr Drakeford said: “If you ask Adam a practical question ahead, you will get another blast of empty rhetoric. Let me ask a specific question. What currency will Wales have when we are independent?”

Mr Price replied: “As an economist I would say the best option would be Sterling and use a system of Account Index Units.”

To this Mr Drakeford said the idea of ​​being independent but using Sterling, and the rates set by the Bank of England was “such nonsense”.

Mr Price responded, saying there had been extensive work on “the best combination of the two worlds” of using Sterling but being Sterling.

“Study economics, I’m an economist, maybe I have an unfair advantage.”

To this, Mr. Davies said with the saying: “An economist who deals with deficits.”

Mr Price went on to tell Mr Drakeford that he was “behind the times” while the Prime Minister said his idea for the coin was “the new land of cuckoos”.

Mark Drakeford told us ‘his biggest anxiety’ was about Boris Johnson

On Friday, the UK Government is expected to release a list of places where people can travel without any quarantine restrictions – the so-called green list, as well as those who will need a quarantine.

Mr Drakeford has been vocal all along that allowing travel too soon could put the UK back at risk of rising coronavirus levels. He said the prime minister allowing foreign travel to resume too quickly and risk re-importing the virus was “his biggest anxiety”.

“I urge the Prime Minister to be careful enough not to allow a position where the virus could return to Wales.”

We learned one thing they would do to improve Wales

Mr Drakeford said his choice would be to ensure that Wales’ natural resources would be used to “create the energy of the future”. He said we would run out of oil and fossil fuels. “If there was one thing I could do, it would be to make Wales the world’s renewable energy capital.”

Mr Price said it would be to end child hunger. “For me, as well as the moral thing to do, we all win. When we pull a child out of the hunger and poverty of children, we all win as a society. That child is able to reach their potential and contribute. in society, “he said.

Mr. Davies answered the question by saying, “To give everyone the opportunity to succeed in life.” He talked about his dyslexia and knowing the feeling of being “left out”.

“This is where Government can be a force for good. Regardless of what you think you can put on the table, it can be used well and unlock the potential we all have inside.”