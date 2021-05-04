UK-India deepen work on climate change on the road to successful COP26





The UK and India agree on a joint roadmap including plans to fight climate change by 2030, after the Prime Ministers actually meet

It includes new cooperation on clean energy transition and forest protection, and joint leadership for the development of resilient infrastructure in climate-sensitive countries

The roadmap will support global efforts to limit global temperature rises and achieve an ambitious outcome at COP26 Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sign a new joint roadmap during their virtual meeting that includes measures to help curb global warming and support communities more vulnerable to the impact of climate change. They reaffirmed their personal commitment to work together for an ambitious outcome at the COP26 climate summit in November and sustainable action beyond. COP26 President-elect Alok Sharma said: The UK and India share a long-standing partnership and I am very encouraged by the steps we have taken today to strengthen our joint efforts to combat climate change. If the world is to become zero net by the middle of the century and hold 1.5 degrees achievable, everyone must work together to make real change for a cleaner, greener planet. I am proud of the close cooperation on this crucial issue that our two countries have created, especially during this very difficult time for India while struggling with Covid. The roadmap sets out an ambitious agenda for UK-India cooperation in combating climate change, including: A new partnership on clean energy transition, which will lead to progress in the development of renewable sources such as open wind, improved energy efficiency and conservation and advances in electricity mobility. The two countries also committed to cooperating on green hydrogen.

Together we launch a new Global Green Network Initiative at COP26 for countries to work together on renewable energy interconnected networks, to help deliver India’s vision of a sun one world one network one

Joint action through the Coalition for Resilient Disaster Infrastructure (CDRI), which is co-chaired by the United Kingdom and India. This will support the developing countries of the Lesser Islands to prepare for the impacts of climate change by strengthening their infrastructure.

Positioning the UK and India as global leaders on biodiversity through strengthening cooperation to protect and restore nature, including through a new joint forestry partnership. This will strengthen the way we share expertise and information and accelerate a global transition to more sustainable supply chains by bringing together the producing and consuming countries of forest risk goods to share ideas and take action.

The two sides will consider expanding partnerships with key private finance executives, including the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative, to mobilize public and private finance for green development.

A new phase of collaboration in the Energy Security Scenario Calculator initiative in India, to support climate policy and planning. India and the UK have also welcomed climate action by businesses and encouraged other companies to do the same. Businesses that have recently made Net Zero commitments through the UN Race for Zero campaign include the Neev Fund, the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, Gayam Motor Works, M / s Claro Energy Ltd., Commonwealth Inclusive Growth Services Ltd, Evolve India, Suryadesh, Rolls Royce, Diageo and Grundfos Pumps India Pvt. Sh.pk Sally Hedley, Chief Communications Officer



Press and Communications, British High Commission,



Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021



Tel: 24192100

Questions for media: [email protected] Follow us on Tweet, Facebook, Instagram, Flickr, to YouTube, Eventbrite and Blogs







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos