PEI reports a new COVID-19 case on Tuesday; active cases fall to seven





HALIFAX – Prince Edward Island is reporting a new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as two recent cases of variant B.1.617, first identified in India. During an update of the May 4 news, the PEI’s chief public health official, Dr. Heather Morrison said the latest case was discovered during routine testing, and includes individuals in their 50s who had traveled outside Canada’s Atlantic. Morrison also said that two previously identified cases have been confirmed as variant B.1.617, first identified in India. These are the first cases of variant B.1.617 identified in PEI The province also has 15 confirmed cases of variant B.1.1.7, first identified in the UK. The PEI currently has seven active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has had 183 positive cases of the new coronavirus. MORE MANY PEOPLE APPLY FORM FORM Vaccines Starting next week, health officials will open vaccination meetings for all islanders 16 and older. Meetings for this week were open to those 30 to 39, based on month of birth. The same system will be used next week for the remaining group. Vaccination CONTINUED PEI health officials say they are on track to vaccinate every resident aged 16 and over with their second dose by September. In the next two months, the province will receive 83,000 Pfizer shots and 46,000 Moderna. As of Saturday, May 1, 56,104 vaccines have been administered, including 10,648 second shots. This means that 34.1 per cent of eligible islands received their first dose and eight per cent received two doses. NEW VETF INSULATION PLANS REQUIRED FOR RESIDENTIAL Public health is requiring all PEI residents who must travel outside the province to register self-isolation plans before returning. The measure was already in force for non-residents and has now been extended to residents as well. Residents who are leaving the island and returning the same day can apply for exemptions. “Almost 70 percent of our COVID-19 cases are directly related to travel, and we know that being an island we are at high risk of importing COVID-19,” says Morrison. APPLY COVID ALERT The Canadas COVID-19 Alert app is available on Prince Edward Island. The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. SYMPTOMS OF COVID19 Prince Edward Island offers a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include: new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever / chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle / joint / body pain

feeling sick / unusual tired

acute loss of smell or taste Other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea have been reported, but usually along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be more commonly seen in children.







