The province reports 189 new cases and 291 recoveries





NITHA Saskatchewan There are 32 active cases of COVID-19 in NITHA communities. These cases are located in Far North Central, Athabasca (one), Far North West (22), Far North East (three), North Central (0) and North East (six). There were 3,446 cases (98 percent) that recovered. There are 174 people in the hospital. One hundred and thirty-three people are receiving hospital care: North East, one; North West, seven; North Central, tre; North-East, two; Saskatoon, 54; Central East, three; Regina, 52; South-West, two; South-Central, four; and South-East, five. Forty-one people are in intensive care: North Central, one; Saskatoon, 14; Central East, two; Regina, 23; and South Central, a. As of May 3, 7,417 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following areas: Far North West, 141; Far North, two; North West, 236; North Central, 145; North-East, 28; Saskatoon, 867; Central West, 87; Central East, 309; Regina, 3,983; South-West, 219; South Central, 553; and South-East, 744. There are 103 screened VOCs with pending habitat. No new descent results reported today. Of the 2,522 VOCs with lines identified by the whole genome ranking in Saskatchewan, 2,491 are B.1.1.1.7 (MB), 22 are P.1 (Brazilian) and nine are B.1.351 (SA). The Regina area accounts for 1,678 (67 percent) cases of VOC cases of confirmed origin reported in Saskatchewan. Please note that these VOCs may have been initially identified by means other than screening (e.g. selection for complete genome sequencing without consideration). Whole genome sequencing results to identify the descent are included in the screening results. The confirmed version of the issues of concern may appear in both columns on the website, depending on the testing for that case. The addition of cases identified by screening and those that have received full genome sequencing may result in double counting of individual cases. Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-case. Vaccines reported Another 9,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 460,747. 9,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following areas: Far North West, 48; North North Central, dy; Far East, 10; North West, 439; North Central, 498; North East, 182; Saskatoon, 2,831; Central West, 175; Central East, 757; Regina, 3,289; South-West, 459; South Central, 472; and South-East, 425. There were 337 doses administered pending the residence area. Eighty-two percent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 60 have received their first dose. Sixty-five percent of those 40+ have received their first dose. Forty-four percent of those 18+ have received their first dose. Status of priority vaccinations of the population, as of May 3, 2021 GROUP Age 80+ Age 70 79 Age 60 69 Age 50 59 Age 40 49 years old Age 30 39 For full media coverage on COVID-19 click here [email protected]







