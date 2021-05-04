Innovative Trader Joins CEO Coaching International | tidings

MIAMI, May 4, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for CEOs and entrepreneurs focused on global growth, is happy to announce Andrea Hayes as its Director of Lead Generation.
Andrea brings over 10 years of experience to the B2B digital marketing experience team and excels at using the latest marketing technology to scale lead generation programs.
Andrea began her career as an editor and marketing consultant at Cision, a leader in online news distribution and publicity. She led three editorial teams based in Maryland, State of Washington, and Philippines to produce content, edit press releases, and provide 24-hour customer support. She quickly developed a passion for using marketing automation, email marketing and PR software to help brands make an impact across the web.
Prior to joining CEO Coaching International, Andrea was Marketing Director for Emergency Reporting, the world’s largest Fire Solution and EMS Records Management Software. Over the five years with the organization, she led a team to build data-driven lead generation strategies that tripled their lead volume and supported the organization’s international expansion through its oversight of website development, marketing of products and brand purchases. She helped create a powerful content marketing program to educate and support the adoption of cutting-edge technology to increase security within departments, for patients, and in local communities.
Andrea’s specialties include digital marketing and lead generation strategies, content creation, analytics, marketing automation and CRM, website management, SEO, SEM and team leadership. She believes marketing should always be associated with ROI, and is passionate about creating educational buyer experiences, without interruption throughout the sales process.
“I’m excited to be part of this expert team of executive trainers who practice the core values I believe in every day, such as demonstrating courage, compassion and integrity as they work with clients. I’ve always enjoyed working passionately. , visionary people like Mark Moses, and CEO Coaching International helps serve as a catalyst for their clients to make Big Happen and achieve their dreams, “Andrea said.
“I’m glad to welcome you Andrea Hayes to the CEO of the Coaching International family and use her expertise in identifying and scaling up innovative marketing opportunities, “said CEO and Co-Founding CEO of Coaching International Mark Moses. world business “.
In addition to her marketing work, Andrea spends time volunteering for her community. She enjoys being with her family, fiancé and two dogs. She resides in the beautiful Northwest Washington and enjoys walking, camping, reading and gardening.
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International works with the world’s top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people and boost their overall performance. Renowned globally for its success in training entrepreneurs focused on growing to meaningful exit, CEO Coaching International has trained more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President who has done something great. The firm’s trainers have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from start-ups $ 1 billion, and many are founders who have led their companies through eight and nine successful figure releases. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an EBITDA CAGR average of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com
