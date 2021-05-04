Innovative Trader Joins CEO Coaching International | tidings





MIAMI, May 4, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for CEOs and entrepreneurs focused on global growth, is happy to announce Andrea Hayes as its Director of Lead Generation. Andrea brings over 10 years of experience to the B2B digital marketing experience team and excels at using the latest marketing technology to scale lead generation programs. Andrea began her career as an editor and marketing consultant at Cision, a leader in online news distribution and publicity. She led three editorial teams based in Maryland, State of Washington, and Philippines to produce content, edit press releases, and provide 24-hour customer support. She quickly developed a passion for using marketing automation, email marketing and PR software to help brands make an impact across the web. Prior to joining CEO Coaching International, Andrea was Marketing Director for Emergency Reporting, the world’s largest Fire Solution and EMS Records Management Software. Over the five years with the organization, she led a team to build data-driven lead generation strategies that tripled their lead volume and supported the organization’s international expansion through its oversight of website development, marketing of products and brand purchases. She helped create a powerful content marketing program to educate and support the adoption of cutting-edge technology to increase security within departments, for patients, and in local communities. Andrea’s specialties include digital marketing and lead generation strategies, content creation, analytics, marketing automation and CRM, website management, SEO, SEM and team leadership. She believes marketing should always be associated with ROI, and is passionate about creating educational buyer experiences, without interruption throughout the sales process. “I’m excited to be part of this expert team of executive trainers who practice the core values ​​I believe in every day, such as demonstrating courage, compassion and integrity as they work with clients. I’ve always enjoyed working passionately. , visionary people like Mark Moses, and CEO Coaching International helps serve as a catalyst for their clients to make Big Happen and achieve their dreams, “Andrea said. “I’m glad to welcome you Andrea Hayes to the CEO of the Coaching International family and use her expertise in identifying and scaling up innovative marketing opportunities, “said CEO and Co-Founding CEO of Coaching International Mark Moses. world business “. In addition to her marketing work, Andrea spends time volunteering for her community. She enjoys being with her family, fiancé and two dogs. She resides in the beautiful Northwest Washington and enjoys walking, camping, reading and gardening. About CEO Coaching International CEO Coaching International works with the world’s top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people and boost their overall performance. Renowned globally for its success in training entrepreneurs focused on growing to meaningful exit, CEO Coaching International has trained more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President who has done something great. The firm’s trainers have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from start-ups $ 1 billion, and many are founders who have led their companies through eight and nine successful figure releases. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an EBITDA CAGR average of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com Media contact Aubry Bracco, CEO Coaching International, +1 6037708054, [email protected] Tweet SOURCE CEO Coaching International







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos