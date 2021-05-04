The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Overbrook fills up quickly

OTTAWA – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ottawa’s Overbrook neighborhood filled its 500 seats early Tuesday morning.

“I got here at 5:50 in the morning, we were the first 10 people,” Martin Hatcher said.

Hatcher received his dose of the Pfizer vaccine shortly after 9 p.m.

“I feel good. The process was very sweet, very organized, quite impressed,” he added.

Overbrook is one of 21 neighborhoods identified by Ottawa Public Health as a top priority for vaccinations. This abandonment clinic is one of two this week. Residents must show proof of address in order to get a vaccine.

Formations at Overbrook Community Center began before 6 a.m., but residents said things moved fast.

“I just waited like a minute or so to get my ticket and then I went home and went to work,” said Ricardo Paulino, who showed up early. “I’m been going online on CTV actually, every day to see if there were any public openings. Last night I was home, I went online and I said, Wow, Overbrook Community Center! This is near the corner from I do. “

By 9 a.m., all 500 shootings were booked. Residents were given wristbands and a meeting time to return to shoot.

“It was wonderful,” Paulino said. “I thought I would be waiting here for at least two hours because they were only opening at nine and I was here at seven. It’s great very well. It was fantastic.”

In a statement to CTV News, Ottawa Public Health said it was not widely advertising these pop-up clinics, but would instead target neighbors in various ways on the ground, including door-knockers, flyers, emails and phone calls. with the help of community partners.

“These clinics will not be widely promoted to the general public as the goal is to reach individuals in specified areas,” OPH said. “Due to the limited supply of vaccines, proof of address will be required to ensure eligibility. Community clinics continue and will be widely advertised.” (ab

On Monday, Rideau-Rockcliffe Advisor Rawlson King posted on Twitter a graphic advertising the pop-up clinic. The tweet was quickly removed.

We must strive and achieve a balancing act. In the same time [that] were trying to have a more direct contact with the wider community, this is really limited for Overbrook residents because it is a high priority neighborhood, King told CTV News Ottawa.

OPH said it will continue to focus future pop-up clinics and mobile strategies in the high-priority neighborhoods it has previously identified.

We wanted to make sure people in this high-priority neighborhood were vaccinated and, at the same time, we want to make sure we are actually targeting some of the most vulnerable people, King said.

Megan Countinho says she only learned about the pop-up clinic after she was sent a photo from Kings’ tweet.

“She was a co-worker from work. They sent a picture of this event happening and they were like ‘Oh, Megan you work here,'” she said.

Even after nearly losing her chance for a vaccine, Coutinho believes keeping discreet pop-up clinics discreet is beneficial.

“It’s a great idea to keep it a little down, but you still give people the opportunity to come and get the vaccine if they want it,” Countiho said.

“Even though we heard about it by chance, it’s still a great way,” agrees Sundance Kabaca, who learned about the event through a neighbor. “We heard (about the clinic) from our neighbor. He was watching the news, I think CTV, and then we definitely went home and checked the news online again just to confirm.”

A similar clinic in Overbrook will be held on Thursday. Health officials in the country were advising people to arrive as early as 6:00 a.m. to make sure they get an appointment.

“I feel good. It’s a relief, at least I have my first,” Paulino said.