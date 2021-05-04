Pagdin Selected as International Team Member in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup

Joe Pagdin

has been selected as a member of Team International in the upcoming 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced on Tuesday in collaboration with the Golf Channel.

Located in Sheffield, England he continues an elite campaign for beginners, recording three top-10 finishes in his last four rounds, including the best career draw for fifth in the Calusa Cup. Recently, Pagdin walked at the pace of the Gators in the SEC Championship. Returning to the best score card during the three days of the competition, the beginner finished his first post-season tournament in a draw for 7th.

This selection is the latest in a series of ratings for the new Gator. On 16 April, R&A announced that Pagdin would serve as the second travel reserve for the UK and Ireland team in the 2021 Walker Cup.

Pagdin will join fellow Gators teammate Yuxin Lin and head coach Deacon JC in the International Team. The trio will see a familiar face during the competition as well Ricky Castillo will return to the field as a member of the United States squad.

Lin and Castillo were scheduled for the committee’s initial election in March, while Deacon was named head coach of the international team back in September.

The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and the GCAA in 1997. A Ryder Cup-style tournament, the event features the best male and female fellow players. Collaborating since 2018, it is one of the only events in the sport of golf featuring men and women competing side by side.

The 2021 Tournament will be held at Rich Harvest Farms on June 11-13, 2021. For more information on the Arnold Palmer Cup, visit arnoldpalmercup.com.

Head Coach Deacon JC Get

“Massive congratulations to Joe Pagdin as it is a great honor for him to represent his country in the Arnold Palmer Cup. This is a direct result of the hard work and dedication that Joe pours into his game. I’m excited to see him compete with his teammates as we join the United States team at Rich Harvest Farms. “

Follow the Gators

| FloridaGators.com |Tweet|Instagram|Facebook|