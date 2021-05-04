Pace International LLC will host its International, Annual Post-Harvest Virtual Academy





WAPATO, Lani., May 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, will host its annual Postharvest Academy practically in May 6, 2021. Postharvest Academy is a half-day event in which Pace International invites clients to learn about the latest research in the postharvest segment and to discuss topics and trends that drive the industry. This year’s online event will focus on cherries and pomegranate fruits. Its virtual format will enable customers to Chile AND Mexico to take part. The event will start at 8:45 am PDT with Rodrigo Cifuentes, Chief Operating Officer at Pace International, welcoming attendees and introducing Jim bair, President & CEO, Apple Association Apple. Bair will share the impacts that the White House and U.S. Congress will have on the apple industry this year and in the future. He has 38 years of experience in managing food and agriculture organizations and specializing in issues related to international trade, biotechnology, food safety and the environment. “Manufacturers really prefer to talk about doing what they do best to grow wonderful apples. For them, listening to what ‘s going on Washington DC, is a lot like taking cod liver oil, you know it’s good for you, but you would not prefer. But now so many things are happening that will affect the last line of the manufacturer, that it makes sense to know. And I promise to make my presentation as lively and not boring as possible, “Bair said. The event also contains: Christian Aguilar , Senior Biologist, Ph.D., Plant Pathology, Pace International discussion of cherry decay control using a new biorational fungicide after harvest

Juan Pablo Zoffoli , Agricultural Engineer, PhD., Professor, Pontifical Catholic University e Chile (CAN I) discuss the separation of cherries to achieve long-term storage

Dr. The image of the country holder in the country of Carolina Torres (del Campo), Associate Professor and Donor Chair in Postharvest Fruit Tube Systems, Washington State University WA-38 discussion: fruit quality and defects during the 2019 and 2020 trading seasons

Scott Christie, Sr. Engineer and implementation services manager, Pace International discussion of technology, sustainability and automation in the post-harvest segment

Criterion of Trust , Associate Professor and Production Safety Expansion Specialist, Washington State University discussion of fighting invisible enemies – checklisting in apple packaging "Bringing together these global thought leaders in a virtual format to present and share ideas represents how our industry has continued to adapt in these times of change. Pace has seen firsthand how customers are rapidly adopting digital technologies. "Collaborating and making them part of the day – day operations in a way that has elevated the industry," he said. Rodrigo Cifuentes, Chief Operating Officer at Pace International. "Our goal for Pace Postharvest Academy is to continue to be the leading source of innovative postharvest technology information that supports efficient and consistent operations on our client sites that are in sync with global market trends. We are honored to expect these speakers in support of the excellent work our clients do ". About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a business of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to improve, protect and preserve the quality and freshness of fruits and vegetables. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiency in packaging operations and increase the freshness and value of the harvest. For more information, visit the company website at paceint.com. About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of TokyoSumitomo based Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is a world leader in the development, production and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries worldwide. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified company. For additional information, visit the company website at valentbiosciences.com. SOURCE Pace International Similar links https://www.paceint.com

