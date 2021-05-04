



The Rams have added striker Max Pircher (Italy) to their 90-man squad through the International Player of the Road Program, the NFL announced today. Los Angeles will keep the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Pircher on its roster by the end of training camp. At the time, he is eligible for an international internship squad disqualification, giving LA an additional internship team member who is not eligible to become active this season. “I will do everything I can to do the best I can and help the team as best I can,” Pircher said in a phone call with Rams coach Sean McVay and striker Kevin Carberry informing him that he would join the team. “I’m very excited. I appreciate it.” Pircher’s professional football journey began with rehearsals for the team that first introduced him to football, the Swarco Raiders in Austria, after attending one of their games. He experimented at the close end and in defense before being placed on the offensive line, and was later named the proper treatment for the Swarco Raiders during the 2019 season. He also played in the Italian National Team (Blue Team). Pircher has since moved to play for the Hildesheim Invaders in Germany, cheating football while attending school. Los Angeles was given this opportunity through the NFC West Fifth Division to participate in the program by being selected in a random draw. The Seattle Seahawks hosted line-up defender Aaron Donkor (Germany), 49ers striker Al Alfredo Gutierrez (Mexico) and Cardinals close-up Bernhard Seikovits (Austria). Each of these players received additional training alongside NFL players and the prospect project at IMG Academy in Florida last winter, according to an announcement from the league.

