International
Ways to see the world MIT News
Anjali Nambrath is about to graduate from MIT with a dual degree in physics and math, but her big project this winter did not focus on neutrinos, the topic of her undergraduate thesis. Instead, she worked on translating “Hurlevents,” a Quebecois piece by Fanny Britt, from French into English.
I just fell in love with the show, says Nambrath, who has also acquired a French minor. She started the translation project during class 21M.716 (Play Translation and Cultural Broadcast), a class given by theater professor Claire Conceison. Playshtë is a show that entertains you and makes you laugh, but in the end leaves you with serious issues to think about. I think it’s nice when humor is used to gently introduce you to something.
Nambrath, who has been involved with the Shakespeare Ensemble all her time at MIT, says her studies in the arts and humanities fields of the Institute are as important to her future as her training in the fields. of science. I have learned how special it can be to exchange lenses with which you look at the world, she says.
Learning French has been particularly valuable, she notes, because the Global Languages program approach enabled her to explore a wide range of other subjects as part of learning French. I have read literature, learned about history and seen great movies. Everything I am interested in is included in this program. It has been a window into all these other areas, she says.
Pushing the boundaries of knowledge
Nambraths’s goal is to become a practicing physicist in an academic institution and she says learning to see the world through a wide variety of lenses is essential to success in her field. In physics, she explains, the whole point is to find new ways to see the world. I think it is very important as a human being to stretch the boundaries of knowledge, to discover more.
To this end, Nambrath has been an active participant in the MITs University Research Opportunity Program. Through UROPs, she had the chance to work on an program that is looking for hypothetical elementary particles called stocks, for example, and is currently exploring a new way to look at neutrinos, a type of subatomic particle. Her university thesis, based on research conducted in the laboratory of Assistant Professor Or Hen, applies data obtained from electrons to facilitate a neutrino behavior analysis.
Very cool: from Fermilab to teaching children quantum
The project with Hen gave Nambrath the opportunity to work at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Illinois a memorable moment, but just one of several during her time at MIT. Many of the researches I have done have been very interesting, says Nambrath. At MIT, you can just show up and really dive in. I did some equipment, some computational analysis, some theory. It’s fun to dip your fingers in them all.
Nambrath is the current president of the MIT Physics Students Association, and also enjoys sharing her love of science through the MIT Educational Studies Program, which in recent years has given her the opportunity to give a range of topics from the holes of black in the history of science in high school and high school students. I ran a course in quantum computing, and kids would ask all sorts of crazy questions, she says. Nice is nice to face that enthusiasm. Sometimes when you are having problems, week after week, you may think: Why am I doing this? When you are teaching, you remember why what you are doing is wonderful.
MIT passionate people
This excitement for research and teaching is exactly what first attracted Nambrath to MIT. One of the biggest things about MIT for me is, no matter what people are doing, they are so passionate about it, she says.
The translation of Hurlevents which is loosely based on Emily Bronts Wuthering Heights English novel turned out to be one of those passions for Nambrath. The project began as a class assignment urging students to translate a scene from a play that had never been translated before.
A colleague of Professor Conceisons sent me this play in Quebecois and I was obsessed with its language and ingenuity and purpose, says Nambrath, who later chose to finish translating the entire play as a standalone project. She has worked with both Conceison and Catherine Clark, an associate professor of French Studies, to complete the project. And now Le voil! a stage reading of the play (by professional actors) took place recently online on 30 April.
All these things
I did not realize how important translation work was until I did it, says Nambrath, noting that working on the project has given her an insight into the French-speaking people of Quebec, Canada. Quebec is just north of the U.S. border, but few here in the United States seem to understand much about culture, she says. During the translation project, she became aware of the tensions that arise between the Francophone community provinces and the wider, English-speaking Canada. There is a very complex game of identities, she notes, and some really interesting policies around language.
Soon Nambrath will go on to graduate in particle physics at the University of California at Berkeley, where she plans to continue looking at the world through the many lenses she has discovered during her MIT education. I love physics; understanding what is essentially happening in the universe is an ambitious, humble task, and an exciting endeavor to be a part of it. But if my life were just physical, I would feel very limited, she says. French and theater, literature, history and film all these things keep me complete.
Story prepared by MIT SHASS Communications
Editorial director and design: Emily Hiestand
Senior Writer: Kathryn O’Neill
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]