Thousands left out of plan to give temporary workers permanent residence: Migrant Rights Network

TORONTO – Thousands of migrants and essential workers will be left out of the federal government’s next plan to grant 90,000 temporary workers permanent residency, according to the advocacy group, Migrant Rights Network.

Permanent resident status for all is a matter of life and death. It is the mechanism through which migrants can protect themselves and is essential to a free and equal society, Syed Hussan, secretary of the Migrant Rights Network, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Hussan, also executive director of the Alliance of Migrant Workers for Change, said six migrant farm workers have died this year and at least six international students have committed suicide as a result of financial pressures and immigration. And he stressed that everyone needs more protection.

Migrant Rights Networks Report entitled Exclusion Disappointment, Chaos and Exploitation is critical of federal governments next plan to provide a path to permanent residence – on a first-come, first-served basis – for more than 90,000 low-skilled temporary workers.

But the Migrant Rights Network, one of Canada’s largest migrant-led coalitions, said this is inappropriate for 461,470 skilled migrants.

During this pandemic, millions of statusless people risked their lives to serve and sustain the Canadian economy, according to Samira, who has lived with her mother in Montreal for eight years and shared her story in the report.

Samira is unsuitable for this program because it is undocumented. Like some in the oppressor or quoted in the report, her last name was kept out of fear of revenge.

Why does the government not set a regulatory program for everyone? It is revolting how all these new laws ignore us – as if we did not exist. We are here and will continue to fight.

Hussan echoed this and called for full and permanent immigration status for all.

Requirements for an English language test, credentials, current employment and valid immigration status should be waived. Any other inadmissibility requirements should also be removed, and application fees removed for low-wage workers. 3/3# Status for all #CdnPoli Justice for Workers! (@fairwagesnow) May 4, 2021

We do not need small, one-time, exclusive pilot programs, we need an adjustment of the immigration system so that every resident in the country has the same immigration status and therefore the same access to labor rights, health care and other essential services.

But the office of Marco Mendicino, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, withdrew.

The new path to permanent residency for core workers and international graduates is among the most comprehensive and innovative programs ever undertaken by the IRCC, Press Secretary Alexander Cohen said in an email to CTVNews.ca. Its size, speed and range are unparalleled.

From bricklayers to bus drivers to caretakers, the range of suitable occupations has never been more comprehensive, he said.

The government program was announced last month and will launch this Thursday, with 20,000 open slots for temporary health care workers, 30,000 temporary workers in other selected key areas, and 40,000 international graduate students. in Canada.

Applications will be open until November, with the government saying it will be open for change while continuing operations.

But based on the restrictions, the Migrant Rights Network report claimed that approximately 1.18 million undocumented residents, refugees, current international students and migrants in Quebec do not qualify at all.

Those in Quebec cannot apply unless they intend to leave the province – once they have acquired permanent residence status. The reason is due to the Canada-Quebec Agreement, said a government source who spoke in the background. The agreement, signed in 1991, allows Quebec more freedom and power to weigh issues and decisions concerning immigrants and refugees wishing to live there.

But the Canadian Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship has publicly stated that they are very open to visiting this if the Quebec government chooses.

Cohen noted that for some who do not qualify for this program, there is another.

Minister Mendicino also recently launched the Guardian Angels program. This basic program was created specifically to provide a pathway for undocumented asylum seekers who contributed so much to Canada’s fight against COVID-19 in our hospitals and long-term care homes, Cohen said.

People take part in a demonstration outside the office of the Prime Minister of Quebec, Francois Legaults in Montreal, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, where they called on the government to grant permanent residency status to all migrant workers and asylum seekers. The COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes

ENGLISH TEST, UNLEASE STATUS LARGE OBSTACLES

To put together the Migrant Rights Network report, the group examined 3,000 responses from undocumented workers and migrant workers and found that many of them said they were not legal. They added that they neither have the time to get jobs to study or take the test, nor do they have the resources needed to gather documents for their applications.

The program requires passing an language test on the application, but, according to the report, approximately 45 percent of migrant workers and slightly less than half of respondents who were international graduates said they had not passed or passed the test.

However, applicants may submit language test results from the last two years. But as for the language proof requirement itself, a government source who spoke in the background said it because there is a way to ensure that workers will be able to participate in the wider society once they gain the status of permanent residence.

But Hussan estimates that when it comes to the total costs involved, workers can look up to $ 2,000 when you include the cost of a language test, possible attorney fees, and consulting with immigration experts to ensure their application has a good chance.

He said the cost is very high, especially for low-wage workers for whom English or French is not their first language.

‘WE BUILT LIFE HERE’

One of those people likely to be left out is Gary, a Mexican migrant worker who has been working in the country since 2013.

Many of us have taught ourselves English to earn while working in Canada but cannot read or write it. I was excluded from the governments’ permanent residency program because I could not pass the English test, Gary, an Ontario chicken coop, told a news conference.

That’s not fair – we have built lives here and lost our lives with our families, he said.

Lisa, a spa worker in Toronto, said she too would not be able to pass an English test and said her job as a sex worker means she does not qualify according to the rules.

I am no different from Canadian, I contribute a lot to society. That’s why every migrant sex worker and massage parlor worker deserves status, she said.

Gary noted that he feels extremely vulnerable for another reason.

“We can not stand up for our rights because employers always threaten us by saying they will not renew our contracts or fire us,” he said, echoing what lawyers say is happening to many others throughout the pandemic. .

Also, that fear is shared by Abdoul, who came to Canada with a student visa in 2015, but when he expired he became an undocumented worker and his status means he can not apply.

It is not too late for the government to fix this. It is not too late for the government to fix this. It is not too late to make a program that can be comprehensive for everyone, regardless of their situation, Abdoul said.

Meanwhile, students feel left out because they have not yet finished or because their school leave is expiring, such as migrant student Aydolu, who has been studying in Canada since 2019 and has done essential work during the pandemic.

It has been a difficult time and my physical and mental health has been badly affected, said the young Toronto graduate. She has been struggling to make a living and wishes the program was more comprehensive.

PAID MIGRANTS LEFN T MANY

Approximately one in four key workers surveyed said they did not meet the job requirement if they had worked 12 of the previous 36 months. Some said they did not qualify because some of their work experience occurred between work permits or student and did not count towards the application.

Then, 13 percent of respondents said they did not have a valid work permit. This is in large part because temporary foreign workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic are not legally allowed to work elsewhere due to work permits restricted by the employer.

Cherrian Snagg, a migrant care worker, said she was fired when she fell ill during COVID-19 and was in poor condition because her home, income, health care and ability to stay in the country were linked with her employer.

Without permanent residency status, you are pushed around – by employers and the government. This is discrimination and exploitation, she said during a pre-recorded video during the suppressor.

I was trying to find a new employer to sponsor me so I could get the last three months of work I needed to meet the 24-month job requirement under the Home Care Provider Pilot and be able to apply for permanent residence, Snagg said.

Just last week, the limit on that program was reached. Another door is locked for me and care workers like me. And I can not qualify for this new job-free program, Snagg added, noting that her immediate focus is finding a job to fulfill her employer-limited leave.

The Migrant Rights Network report noted that many essentially unemployed workers who were laid off due to COVID-19 or left unsafe working conditions are now trying to get a job – regardless of pay – just to qualify for the new program.

And even worse, those who left bad employers say they were forced to return to them. It should be noted that those fleeing abuse or unsafe working conditions; or certain students would be eligible for this latter program if they apply and successfully obtain one Open Work Permit.

