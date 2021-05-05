The Penn State Smeal team excels in the international business ethics competition

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. In its first time competing in the International Business Ethics Competition (IBECC), the Penn State Smeal College Business Ethics Team proved that it belonged, having decided in each of the three major competitions.

Katherine Groves, new to supply chain and information systems; Annika Sernyak, new in supply chain and information systems; and Anna Shimek, second in management information systems; represented the Penn State Smeal.

The competition, which is sponsored by Northrop Grumman, requires participating teams to select a topic from each area of ​​business ethics and prepare a presentation outlining the problem and proposing a solution.

The event consists of three separate competitions: a full presentation followed by a question-and-answer session, a 10-minute presentation and a 90-second presentation. For each competition, teams are divided into divisions of four to five schools for judges to evaluate.

The Smeals Ethics Case team, which is sponsored by the Tarriff Center for Business Ethics and Social Responsibility, presented that Google is bringing Corporate City Returns, which navigated how Google could ethically develop a neighborhood in its corporate hometown Mountain View, California.

In its division, the Smeal team ranked second in the full presentation, first in the 10-minute presentation and first in the 90-second presentation.

Groves said the presentation of her teams highlighted the idea that it is not enough for companies to say that certain values ​​are important to them, but rather, they choose to live by those ideals in the corporate environment.

Companies need to make sure they actively live by these values ​​every day in all their decisions, Groves said. This reflects what we learn in Smeal. Through all of our classes and other events, we learn how to live by Penn State values ​​to drive success in both our education and our future careers.

Groves said her favorite moment from the contest came during questions and answers when Shimek challenged Google to take action to live by their guiding principles, which Groves said was a really bold moment that inspired her in the presentation. her.

IBECC is a really focused competition on student development in future ethics executives, Groves said. Experience was a great way for our team to learn and develop our skills. Having no topic limitations was challenging in points, but we had a lot of fun thinking creatively as we put the issue together.

For Shimek, the competition allowed her to feel more confident about her skills that went into her second year on the Smeals Ethics Case Team. She said one of the goals of her teams was to portray Smeals values ​​in their presentation, emphasizing that IBECC shares the same commitment to honor and integrity as Smeal.

Having the opportunity to represent Smeal, Tariff Center and the Ethics Team has been an honor and I look forward to doing so throughout the rest of my time at Penn State, Shimek said. I am extremely grateful to all those who made our success possible.

This competition was the second case of Smeal junior Annika Sernyaks on the Smeal Case Ethics Team. She said their presentation described solutions to how Google can make its corporate neighborhood a success ethically, legally and financially.

Sernyak said the competition was an incredible experience that will help her achieve her goals as a supply chain professional and promote ethical leadership, something Smeal encourages to her students.

As Smeal has taught us, we know that we can not consider legality and finances without first analyzing ethics and impact on stakeholders, Sernyak said. Considering ethical implications also provides the most successful long-term solution.

Sernyak said she and her teammates took advantage of others’ strengths and weaknesses something she believes helped them to be so successful.

Sernyak also expressed her gratitude to team advisor and coach Michelle Darnell, who helped them prepare for IBECC for about a month to compile their story.

It goes beyond and beyond to help us work through our thoughts and progress, Sernyak said. I appreciate that while it is always encouraging, she knows when to push us when there is room for improvement.

Darnell, director of the Tarriff Center for Business Ethics and Social Responsibility and director of Honesty and Smeals, said it was great to work with the team and be part of their development as a leader in business ethics.

“Throughout the competition process Katherine, Katie and Anna demonstrated excellence in a variety of ways, including skills related to analysis, collaboration and communication,” Darnell said. “I’m also particularly impressed by the personal commitment to business ethics and social responsibility each.” of them students continue to display.

To learn more about the Tarriff Center for Business Ethics and Social Responsibility, visit Spotted Website.