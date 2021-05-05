



The Seahawks did not design a line player over the weekend, but they added depth to that position this week through the NFL International Roads Program, with Searon-designated Aaron Donkor. Donkor was one of four players on the International Player Roads Program allocated to NFC West teams for 2021. Donkor, who is from Goettingen, Germany, had a basketball background before taking up football in recent years, playing for the Dusseldorf Panthers of the German Football League in 2016. Donkor then played at the New Mexico Military Institute for two seasons, recording 32 treatments, 12.5 bags, 4.5 interventions for loss, two forced cheats and a recovery of wrong things in 12 games. Then in 2019 he played one season in Arkansas State, recording 25 treats and 1.5 treatments for losses in six games. “You’re the newest line of the line, man, how ‘period this?” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Donkor on Monday in a phone call to tell him the news. “We have been sacked to add you to our team. We are waiting for you to play linebacker, we will show you in special teams; we want you to be a big factor too. “You can definitely do it the old NFL way, so let ‘s make sure you take advantage of that. Welcome to the Seahawks.” Also on the NFL roster through the International Roads Player Program was the attacking line of Alfredo Gutierrez (Mexico), who joins the 49th; offensive line Max Pircher (Italy), which joins the Rams; and the narrow end Bernhard Seikovits (Austria), who joins the Cardinals. NFC West was selected to receive four International Road Players by lot, and is the fifth division to participate in the program. The NFL International Player Pathway Program, which began in 2017, aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete in the NFL Level. At the end of the training camp, Pathway International players are entitled to an international practice team exclusion which provides the team with an additional practice team seat. This year The Seahawks have had several other German players at camp in recent years, with defender Christian Mohr and Samuel Gutekunst tackling both joining Seattle after spending time in NFL Europe before that league finally closed. Recent success stories of the International Player of the Road program include Patriots defender Jakob Johnson (Germany), who has appeared in 20 games over the last two seasons, including 11 starts last season; The Eagles tackle Jordan Mailtala (Australia), who played in 15 games last season, starting at 10; and bill defense Efe Obada (UK), who spent the past three seasons with the Panthers, and who last year recorded 5.5 bags while playing all 16 games.

