Poland Ratifies EU Recovery Fund Legislation

[ad_1]



Lower House Parliament of Poland (Sejm). (AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski)

THE SOCIETY PRESS



Poland became the 20thth European Union country to ratify Self-Resources Decision, legislative mechanism allowing EU joint borrowing to fund post-pandemic recovery fund blocks.

As part of the package, the country will receive 23 billion in subsidies and 34 billion in loans. The amount is equivalent to almost two-thirds of Poland’s annual budget.

The legislation was passed with 290 votes in favor, 33 against and 133 abstentions.

Andrian Zandberg, leader of The Left (Lewica), an opposition party that voted in favor of the bill alongside the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), compared the fund to the Marshall Plan and said ratification of the legislation would help create a more Europe stronger and more united.

The vote followed days of rebellion within the ruling coalition that saw United Poland (Solidarna Polska), the small Euro-skeptical partner of Law and Justice, reject the recovery plan. Zbigniew Ziobro, the leader of United Polands and the minister of justice, said accepting the fund meant surrendering to the dictates of Brussels and Berlin.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

In a surprise move, the Left, the second-largest opposition group in parliament, announced last week that it would offer conditional support to Law and Justice in ratifying the package. He called for six requirements to be met, including 75,000 affordable rental homes, 400m for companies most affected by the pandemic, 1 billion for district hospitals and a committee to monitor spending.

The decision of the Left to give its support to the conservative Eurosceptic government came after several days of secret negotiations between the two parties, which gave shocking waves of opposition.

The European Recovery Fund, the largest stimulus package ever funded on the bloc, aims to boost the continents’ economic recovery by injecting a total of $ 750 billion into national economies in the form of low-interest grants and loans.

In April, the European Commission called on EU 27 member states to speed up the ratification process of the Resources Decision itself so that it can start borrowing money from financial markets by the summer. The mechanism requires that the agreement of all member states be set in motion.

Last November, Poland and Hungary blocked the approval of the fund and the entire EU budget due to a new planned clause that would link payments to the rule of law.