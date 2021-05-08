Trade groups urge Putrajaya to unveil exit strategy from Covid-19 amid MCO 3.0

KUALA LUMPUR (May 8): With the announcement of the third round of motion control orders (MCO 3.0), trade groups said the government should urgently announce a plan on how to prevent the complete collapse of businesses already at war.

Unite Industries Datuk co-founder David Gurupatham said many businesses have barely survived since the first MCO last year and will not be able to withstand another financial blow without the clear help of the government.

No moratorium (loan repayment) was announced. It was said that the banks are under a strain. However, a moratorium is a must this time around as most businesses have exhausted their reserves and are unable to meet their financial obligations, he told the Malay Mail.

We need a clear way forward for the government to show. What is their plan to revive the economy? To inject confidence into the economy, he added.

Jeremy Lim, vice president of the Association of Restaurant and Pub Owners (PPRB), agreed that both the public and business owners should see a master plan that would help run the economy around the pandemic and the blockades implemented to contain it .

He said that while measures such as the MCO were unpopular and financially destructive, Malaysians would consider them more patient if they could see that these contributed to an overall strategy to overcome the pandemic.

It will be painful for our businesses and employees, but if the government has a roadmap and milestones, I do not see why we can not overcome this and come out on top, he said when contacted.

Lim also said that while the shift in deliveries has helped some restaurants cope with the initial storm, not everyone was prepared to take strict care of taking away and deliveries.

Without a clear plan to stop the country from moving from one MCO to another, he said it was not possible for some restaurants to continue operating without clarity.

Speaking of my personal capacity as a restaurant owner, our model is not built for delivery services. And I think that’s important for most mid-range to high-end restaurants.

Our staff is paid at a higher rate, we have invested a lot in the point of sale, the location is very good, so rent is also a factor, above all we have to pay up to 36 percent commission for our partners distribution.

Moreover, if a restaurant can serve 100 people at the same time, they have 10 waiters and eight kitchen staff. When you go to a distribution model, the restaurant definitely does not need so many staff. All of this only makes distribution models unprofitable and unstable, he said.

The Malaysian Retail Chain Association (MRCA) expressed concern that an unplanned extension of MCO 3.0 would further crush the retail industry, which in turn would affect players throughout the supply chain.

Using the food and beverage industry as an example, the association said that when retailers selling groceries decide to close stores, manufacturers like those who make bottled sauces will also lose a significant business.

While some businesses have seen some improvements in March and April, there are many that are still struggling with debt accumulation since last year and may not be able to hold another round of MCOs.

This in turn will affect employees as most companies are likely to implement immediate cost reduction exercises in response to MCO 3.0 due to uncertain business forecasting, the association said when contacted.

On Wednesday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a renovated MCO in six districts of Selangor, the hub of Malaysia industry.

It will run from May 6 to 17, imposing restrictions such as banning dinner clients at restaurants, banning public and private events and a 30 per cent limit on the amount of management staff allowed to work in the office.

A day later, he also announced that the MCO would be imposed on the country’s capital Kuala Lumpur from May 7 to May 20.

On January 13, the government implemented what was called MCO 2.0, which was supposed to last until January 26. However, it lasted until early March. – Malaysian Mail