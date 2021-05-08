International
COVID-19 reaches Mount Everest but the local government denies any blast on the mountain
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) – The coronavirus has invaded the highest mountain in the world.
A Norwegian climber became the first to be tested for COVID-19 at Mount Everest base camp and flown by helicopter to Kathmandu, where he was hospitalized.
Erlend Ness told the Associated Press in a message Friday that he came out positive on April 15th. He said another test on Thursday was negative and he was now staying with a local family in Nepal.
An ace mountain guide, Austrian Lukas Furtenbach, warned that the virus could spread to hundreds of climbers, guides and other helpers now stationed at Everest base if all of them were not checked immediately and security measures taken.
Any outbreak could end the climbing season prematurely, just in front of a window in fine weather in May, he said.
“We would now need the most urgent mass test at the base camp, with everyone tested and every team isolated, with no contact between the teams,” Furtenbach said. “It has to be done now, otherwise it’s too late.”
Furtenbach, leading a team of 18 climbers on Mount Everest and the peak of his sister Mount Lhotse, said there could be more than just one case on the mountain as the Norwegian had lived with several others for weeks.
A Nepalese mountaineering official denied having any active case in the mountains at the moment.
An aerial view taken from a commercial airplane shows the Himalayas and surrounding landscape, on April 27, 2021.
Mira Acharya, director in the Mountaineering Department, said she had no official information about COVID-19 cases and only reports of diseases like pneumonia and altitude sickness.
Mountaineering closed last year due to the pandemic and the climbers returned to Everest this year for the first time since May 2019.
The popular spring climbing season in Nepal, which has the eight highest peaks in the world, started in March and ends in May.
Meanwhile, China has opened the northern slope of Everest to several dozen climbers who will be tested for coronavirus and must maintain their distance as they climb the world’s highest peak.
Both Nepal and China closed the mountain to foreign climbers last year due to the pandemic. Nepal has allowed foreign climbers this season despite an increased COVID-19 outbreak, and at least one climber, a Norwegian, confirmed last month that he was affected by the virus.
Nepal mountaineering officials have denied any outbreaks in the mountains, citing only altitude sickness and other common ailments in the cold, harsh, low-oxygen environment where climbers stay in nearby neighborhoods. This week, the Himalayan nation banned all flights as part of a tight blockade of its capital and major cities amid its recent rise.
In contrast, China, where COVID-19 first appeared, now contains mainly internal transmission of the virus, but it has maintained restrictions such as health checks and is protected from imported cases.
The 38 people who have been given Chinese permission to climb the peak, known as Qomolongma in Tibetan, must come from parts of China that are at low risk for infection and must show a clean health bill before trying the summit , state media reported on Friday.
They should undergo regular temperature checks, use bottled oxygen and stay 4 feet (13 feet) away from other climbers at the top. They will be provided with masks, thermometers and disinfectants.
Climbing schedules on the south side of the mountain, which is in Nepal, will be advised so that climbers’ packages do not meet, said Nyima Tsering, head of the office that oversees Chinese climbing operations. People who are not registered to climb the Chinese side are strictly forbidden from that side.
Last year, China used the climbing holiday to transport about 6 tonnes of garbage off the mountain that has attracted growing groups of climbers powered by commercial mountaineering companies.
In 2019, 362 people climbed Everest from the north, 241 of whom reached the top. Slightly more climbed from Nepal, where the sale of mountaineering permits and trekking and mountaineering jobs are the main drivers of the local economy.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]