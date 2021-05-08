International
DVIDS – News – Virtual reality training, real world results
To help fulfill its mission by enabling fighters to fight and win against CB threats, the Department of Chemical and Biological Technologies of the Directorate of Chemical and Biological Technology in Defense Threat Protection (RTRA) in its role as The Joint Office of Science and Technology (JSTO) worked with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and its annual Summer Internship Competition to develop a VR capability to increase CB mission readiness. DTRA-JSTO challenged PNNL (SME) subject matter experts and three groups of practitioners to offer their most innovative VR solutions to a specific CB problem and to create a subset of objectives that is slightly beyond what they can actually achieve within six weeks. Throughout the competition, the Heads of Science and Technology DTRA-JSTO (STM) compared practitioners different approaches to the same challenge parameters and evaluated each group on technical and presentation metrics.
One advantage of VR training environments is that they can be used anywhere at any time as a convenient and less costly option when personal training is limited. But the challenge for practitioners was to create a new kind of VR environment with a reconfigurable underground environment, allowing the projection of a CB incident and comprehensive training to realize the consequences. Interns would focus their application development on going beyond knowledge training and increasing combat readiness to assist in mission preparation and planning. Trainers will be able to modify and reconfigure scenario details into a flexible VR training module that:
Adds values again
Fits different training objectives
Helps prepare fighters for various missions
Objectives for the development of the summer project:
environment
Produce a single player, VR-based training tool
Focus on an underground tunnel environment
Allow a trainer view to configure the script
Allow a first person view for the trainee
Create post-action review functions
Scenarios CB
Able to recognize the risk forecasting and assessment tool that provides atmospheric transport and distribution forecasts
Support missions such as exploiting, rescuing or crossing the country
Material options: sarin (nerve agent, military designation GB), chlorine (type of suffocating agent, certain Cl) and nerve agent VX
Effects of CB
Include the health and human effects of the agent and the concentration
Introduce common chemical agent detector (JCAD) sensor with concentration dependent response
The first step towards creating this VR environment was the integration of atmospheric transport and distribution (T&D) models along with the human health and effects (H&HE) models that DTRA-JSTO has already developed. DTRA-JSTO executed projects to validate and verify models, which are valuable assets that trainers can use beyond the usual applications in risk situation awareness. With T&D models, the VR environment can make CB risks more realistic than animated. Risk creates virtual effects in practicing avatars for H&HE models to place the concentration of risks in context with near-reality effects that allow trainees to understand the consequences of CB risk exposure and their actions.
The DTRA-JSTO wanted a trainer-versus-trainer view so that trainers could adjust the virtual environment and the CB scenario depending on the mission objectives. Once the coach sets the scenario, the trainee avatar walks through the environment from their point of view and experiences health effects from exposure to CB threat materials.
VR applications provide both prefabricated tunnels and tunnel parts so that the trainer can reconfigure the area. There are also items such as laboratory equipment, barrels and gas tanks. When setting up a CB scenario, trainers can choose where and when to issue three different chemical threats:
Sarin, a nerve agent with the military name GB
Chlorine, a type of suffocating agent assigned to Cl
Nervous agent VX
Release of hazardous material is based on simulations using Internal Construction Risk, which is an Incident Source Module using the CONTAMa multizone software, indoor air quality and ventilation as a sub-model of the hazard forecasting tool and the assessment capability that T&D weather forecasts provide in the event of hazardous atmospheric releases.
The trainers give the trainees mission types such as land use, restoration, rescue, or passing through and placing different pieces of protective equipment in the scenario that the trainers will choose. When practicing avatars encounter a flock of danger without adequate protection, their health effects are based on the Acute Exposure Guidance Levels. The trainee receives reactions such as blurred vision that mimics the appearance of smoke. There are also sound effects of shortness of breath and coughing that help create the inclusive experience.
Within six weeks, practitioners demonstrated the possibility of creating a CB scenario based on valid T&D models and presented concentration-dependent health effects. The competition was tight and there was a winner, but DTRA-JSTO directed PNNL SMEs to combine internships of three applications into one trial-for-concept tool for the Virtual Reality portfolio area Based on End-User Preparedness for identify skills of interest
DTRA-JSTO is also launching a full-space project to integrate Joint Urban Outdoor-Indoor Big Eddy Simulation for T&D Risks and Human Effects of Operational Chemical-Biological Degradation Analysis (FXCODA) into the Virtual Tactical Attack Package (VTAK). Recreating the risks and effects in the virtual world for comprehensive and real-world experiences provides an opportunity for moderators to identify skill gaps.
STM: Chia Wei Tsai, [email protected]
|Date of Receipt:
|05.07.2021
|Posting Date:
|05.07.2021 16:41
|History ID:
|395951
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, SH.BA
|Online images:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Virtual Reality Training, Real World Results, nga Diane Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]