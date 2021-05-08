DVIDS – News – Virtual reality training, real world results

To help fulfill its mission by enabling fighters to fight and win against CB threats, the Department of Chemical and Biological Technologies of the Directorate of Chemical and Biological Technology in Defense Threat Protection (RTRA) in its role as The Joint Office of Science and Technology (JSTO) worked with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and its annual Summer Internship Competition to develop a VR capability to increase CB mission readiness. DTRA-JSTO challenged PNNL (SME) subject matter experts and three groups of practitioners to offer their most innovative VR solutions to a specific CB problem and to create a subset of objectives that is slightly beyond what they can actually achieve within six weeks. Throughout the competition, the Heads of Science and Technology DTRA-JSTO (STM) compared practitioners different approaches to the same challenge parameters and evaluated each group on technical and presentation metrics.

One advantage of VR training environments is that they can be used anywhere at any time as a convenient and less costly option when personal training is limited. But the challenge for practitioners was to create a new kind of VR environment with a reconfigurable underground environment, allowing the projection of a CB incident and comprehensive training to realize the consequences. Interns would focus their application development on going beyond knowledge training and increasing combat readiness to assist in mission preparation and planning. Trainers will be able to modify and reconfigure scenario details into a flexible VR training module that:

Adds values ​​again

Fits different training objectives

Helps prepare fighters for various missions

Objectives for the development of the summer project:

environment

Produce a single player, VR-based training tool

Focus on an underground tunnel environment

Allow a trainer view to configure the script

Allow a first person view for the trainee

Create post-action review functions

Scenarios CB

Able to recognize the risk forecasting and assessment tool that provides atmospheric transport and distribution forecasts

Support missions such as exploiting, rescuing or crossing the country

Material options: sarin (nerve agent, military designation GB), chlorine (type of suffocating agent, certain Cl) and nerve agent VX

Effects of CB

Include the health and human effects of the agent and the concentration

Introduce common chemical agent detector (JCAD) sensor with concentration dependent response

The first step towards creating this VR environment was the integration of atmospheric transport and distribution (T&D) models along with the human health and effects (H&HE) models that DTRA-JSTO has already developed. DTRA-JSTO executed projects to validate and verify models, which are valuable assets that trainers can use beyond the usual applications in risk situation awareness. With T&D models, the VR environment can make CB risks more realistic than animated. Risk creates virtual effects in practicing avatars for H&HE models to place the concentration of risks in context with near-reality effects that allow trainees to understand the consequences of CB risk exposure and their actions.

The DTRA-JSTO wanted a trainer-versus-trainer view so that trainers could adjust the virtual environment and the CB scenario depending on the mission objectives. Once the coach sets the scenario, the trainee avatar walks through the environment from their point of view and experiences health effects from exposure to CB threat materials.

VR applications provide both prefabricated tunnels and tunnel parts so that the trainer can reconfigure the area. There are also items such as laboratory equipment, barrels and gas tanks. When setting up a CB scenario, trainers can choose where and when to issue three different chemical threats:

Sarin, a nerve agent with the military name GB

Chlorine, a type of suffocating agent assigned to Cl

Nervous agent VX

Release of hazardous material is based on simulations using Internal Construction Risk, which is an Incident Source Module using the CONTAMa multizone software, indoor air quality and ventilation as a sub-model of the hazard forecasting tool and the assessment capability that T&D weather forecasts provide in the event of hazardous atmospheric releases.

The trainers give the trainees mission types such as land use, restoration, rescue, or passing through and placing different pieces of protective equipment in the scenario that the trainers will choose. When practicing avatars encounter a flock of danger without adequate protection, their health effects are based on the Acute Exposure Guidance Levels. The trainee receives reactions such as blurred vision that mimics the appearance of smoke. There are also sound effects of shortness of breath and coughing that help create the inclusive experience.

Within six weeks, practitioners demonstrated the possibility of creating a CB scenario based on valid T&D models and presented concentration-dependent health effects. The competition was tight and there was a winner, but DTRA-JSTO directed PNNL SMEs to combine internships of three applications into one trial-for-concept tool for the Virtual Reality portfolio area Based on End-User Preparedness for identify skills of interest

DTRA-JSTO is also launching a full-space project to integrate Joint Urban Outdoor-Indoor Big Eddy Simulation for T&D Risks and Human Effects of Operational Chemical-Biological Degradation Analysis (FXCODA) into the Virtual Tactical Attack Package (VTAK). Recreating the risks and effects in the virtual world for comprehensive and real-world experiences provides an opportunity for moderators to identify skill gaps.

