Titan International, Inc. Completes Settlement of 6.50% of High Secured Notes due to 2023

Soon, Ill., May 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) (“Titan” or “Company”) announced today the completion of the previously announced redemption of all its remains $ 400,000,000 the total principal amount of 6.50% of the old secured records belonging to 2023 (“2023 Notes”). The company redeemed the records at a price of $ 1,032.50 for each $ 1,000 the principal amount of the redeemed notes, or $ 413.0 million in total, plus approximately $ 11.3 million with unpaid interest accrued up to the settlement date. The Company did not incur any early termination penalties in connection with the settlement of 2023 Notes beyond the premium reflected in the redemption price described above.

In connection with the redemption of Records 2023, Titan will approximately record expenses $ 15.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. These expenses are mainly related to the redemption premium of $ 32.50 for $ 1,000 the principal amount of old notes secured due to 2023 and deferred financing fees not amortized.

Safe harbor statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the estimated costs of the release of Notes 2023 and the issuance of Notes 2028. These future statements are covered by the secure port for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Procedures Reform Act. 1995 Private Securities Litigation. The words “believe”, “wait”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “will”, “can”, “potential”, “can”, “will”, and expressions of other similar ones are intended to identify future statements, which are not usually of a historical nature. These future statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs about future developments and their potential impact on us. Although we believe the assumptions underlying these future statements are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and may vary based on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of Titan International, Inc. . As a result, any of these assumptions may prove to be inaccurate and future statements based on these assumptions may be inaccurate, and the actual results may differ materially from those shown or predicted by such statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be construed as a representation of such plans, estimates or expectations to be achieved. The issues discussed in these future statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause current results and trends to differ materially from those made, predicted or implied in or through future statements, depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to, the continuing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance; changes in the Company’s end-user markets in which the Company sells its products as a result of domestic or global economic or regulatory impacts or otherwise; market changes, including new products and price changes by the Company’s competitors; the ability of the enterprise to maintain satisfactory working relationships; unfavorable results of court proceedings; the ability of the company to comply with current or future regulations applicable to the company business and the industry in which it competes or any action taken or orders issued by regulatory authorities; availability and price of raw materials; operating efficiency levels; the effects of the company’s debt and its compliance with its terms; changes in the interest rate environment and their effects on the Company ‘s outstanding debt; adverse product claims and warranties; actions of domestic and foreign governments, including the imposition of additional tariffs; geopolitical and economic uncertainties regarding the countries in which the Company operates or does business; acquisition-related risks, including difficulty in integrating operations and personnel, discontinuation of ongoing business, and increased costs; investment results; the effects of possible processes to explore different strategic transactions, including possible provisions; fluctuations in currency translations; risks related to environmental laws and regulations; risks in relation to our production facilities, including that any of our material facilities may become inoperable; risks related to financial reporting, internal controls, tax accounting and information systems; and other risks and factors detailed in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, including disclosures under “Risk Factors” in those reports. These future statements are made only on the date of this instruction. The Company warns that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason other than as required by law.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-road wheels, tires, fittings and wheelchair products. Headquartered in Illinois, The company worldwide manufactures a wide range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and subsequent market customers in the agriculture, land / construction and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

SOURCES Titan International, Inc.

