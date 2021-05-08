International
The San Diego Rep. Jewish Arts Festival runs globally
For the San Diego Repertory Theater, the evil of being forced to produce the 28th Annual Lipinsky Family Festival The San Diego Family in Hungary is unable to bring the community together under one roof. But the opposite is that this year the virtual festival that takes place from May 13 to June 23 will be the largest and most international festival ever.
Among the artists scheduled for concerts, shows, question-and-answer sessions and other events are Prize winner Tony Ben Platt and his singing brothers, Hershey Felder broadcasting his latest show in the world from Italy, the Grammy-nominated singer Perla Batalla and four-time nominee for Tony Tovah Feldshuh, an actor, singer and playwright. Events of these years will also include the inauguration of a two-day festival of new Jewish performances on the Memorial Day weekend called the whole Megillah.
This is our most accomplished and accessible festival, said Todd Salovey, the festival’s founder and artistic director, in a statement. I am so proud and excited by the nationally acclaimed artists in our diverse lineup.
All but the closing event on June 23 will take place online. For full details, call (619) 544-1000 or visit sdrep.org/jfest. Here is the formation:
Room where it happens: 7 p.m. 13 May. The third annual teen showcase that includes students from the San Diego Jewish Academy, the Beth Israel Congregation, and more. The program includes musical performances, theater, dancing and spoken words. $ 10
Hershey Felder in Anna & Sergei: Directly from Florence: 5 pm May 16. The playwright / pianist / actor presents the world premiere of his latest performance as a composer, about the famous Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff and his bizarre encounter with the woman who claimed to be part of the Romanov dynasty. $ 55 ($ 110 bonus content package available).
Tovah Feldshuh: Practically With You: 7 p.m. May 19 Live from the New York Birdland Jazz Club, Feldshuh performs a variety of songs, including a rap for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Wheres the Bathroom, Together Wherever We Go, It Aint Nothingitely So, Never A Land And Never Song In Cheider. $ 25
In defense of women: 7:30 pm May 20. The Dybbuk Theater in Los Angeles dramatically explores the poetry of 16th-century Jewish playwright Leone de Sommi Portaleones on the role of women in drama. $ 15
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish: 5 pm May 23. Tony winner Joel Gray leads a conversation with actors Steven Skybell and Jennifer Babiak and creative team members behind the latest Fiddler on the Roof musical production, off Broadway. $ 18
Rain & Wind: 7:30 pm May 24. Israel Nephesh Theater and Haifa Theater co-present this play with music and dance game that explores the life and works of singer / songwriter Bob Dylan. $ 15
Ahavat Olam with Ben Platt, Henry Platt and Jonah Platt: 7:30 pm May 26th. Ben Platt, Tony’s winning star of Dear Evan Hansen, and his music brothers Henry and Jonah will host a Q&A session, solo and band numbers, including Ahavat Olam and Hodu, and a selection from Jonahs The new musical adaptation Giver. $ 25
New Megillah Jewish Games Festival: May 30-31. Programs include panel discussions and performances of The Berlin Diaries by Andrea Stolowitz; What we found from Molly Olis Krost; A show about a small carrot by Juliet Roll; and Why tonight by Dan Kitrosser. $ 36 for all Megillah events.
Perla Batalla: Love & Protest Songs: 7:30 p.m. June 1. Longtime song partner Leonard Cohens presents a new program celebrating the music of Cohen and Pete Seeger. $ 25
12th Annual Honors of Brave Women: 7:30 pm June 3-10. Four local Jewish community leaders will be honored: Elizabeth Schwartz on June 3; Dr. Sonia Ancoli-Israel on June 6; Jodie Graber on June 8; and Franchesca Gelbart on 10 June.
Klezmer 20th Annual Meeting: Anatevka Sweet Home: 7 after June 7. Fiddler Yale Strom and his band Hot Pstromi perform traditional klezmer and Yiddish songs with trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos, Berlin-based Yiddish vocalist Sasha Lurje and members of the Laundry Art, promising new Stroms Di Fusgeyers-The Wayf string quartet around 60 Jews who fled the massacres in Romania to immigrate for 18 US dollars.
Isaac Asimov: Grand Master Funk: 7:30 p.m. June 9th. Playwright at the San Diego Rep. Herbert Siguenza presents his new drama about the famous science fiction novelist on his death days when he is visited by a robot who asks him to write a final story that will save humanity. from extinction. $ 12
In every generation: 5 pm June 13. At the Ali Viterbis show, a Jewish family struggles with questions of race, religion, and intergenerational trauma over matzah ball soup and vegan chest at their annual Easter dinner for many years. $ 15
Elon Gold: It makes sense to complain: 8 pm. June 17. The veteran comedian of The Tonight Show and HBOs Crashing will perform at a special event for donors of $ 180 or more.
Soulfarm performs the music of The Grateful Dead: 7 p.m., June 23. This homage to the American group of roots will be the only festival event. It will be featured outdoors at The Hive at Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas. $ 18
